Do you have a fear of returning to the office?

Emma Beddington
·12 min read
<span>Photograph: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

My husband is standing in the kitchen, asking me if his shirt is stained. He looks different: clean-shaven, sharper. I like it. “I think it’s just the light,” I say. “It’s fine.” He changes anyway, then comes in again, looking preoccupied. “I don’t know whether these trousers work,” he says. “What would you usually wear?” I ask. “My Japanese jeans,” he replies. “But I’ve been wearing them every day for about six months.” “No, not those,” I agree. “Have you found an Oyster card?”

He’s heading back to the office. It’s not even his own, but a client’s – his regular co-working space was another casualty of Covid. He went into an office on an almost daily basis for 20-plus years, but now doing so has the intimidating aura of a polar expedition. Will he get blisters wearing proper shoes? Can he locate a respectable notebook? Will he know what to say when he gets there?

The office is – possibly – back. Finally, the things that horrendously ill-conceived Dettol advert promised us last summer – “Proper bants. The boss’s jokes. Office gossip” – are within reach. Various high-profile organisations are making noises about getting “back to normal”. There were shockwaves when Google announced it expected staff back on-site from September and anyone wishing to work remotely for more than 14 days a year would have to request it formally. “We firmly believe that in-person, being together, having a sense of community is super important when you have to solve hard problems and create something new, so we don’t see that changing,” declared CEO Sundar Pichai.

Goldman Sachs, whose CEO David Solomon’s previous tone-deaf statement that working from home was an “aberration” went down like a quarterly profits warning, has doubled down, requesting staff return to the office from June. Last week, WeWork’s CEO Sandeep Mathrani chillingly declared: “Those who are least engaged are very comfortable working from home.” Anecdotally, friends report a hardening of the party line at all sorts of organisations, increased expectations of physical presence and the deployment of the unholy word “reboarding”. In a survey of 2000 UK office workers commissioned by the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) in March, 31% felt their employer was pressuring them to return.

Outdated and inhumane, a hard structural barrier to a more diverse workforce, the 9 to 5, five-day working week and its obnoxious sibling, the rush-hour commute, were, we thought, dead and buried. The experts said so: “The 9 to 5 workday is dead,” Brent Hyder, president of software giant Salesforce, declared in February, introducing indefinite remote work for employees who want it. Having tasted life without coffee breath, door blockers on delayed Northern Line trains and cubicle lunches, it’s hard to imagine going back to that way of working full time. Research consistently shows we do not want to – on average we see ourselves working from home three days a week in future, according to the IWFM survey. And why not, when we’ve shown it works?

But now that even Silicon Valley pioneers such as Google are cracking the whip, perhaps reports of the demise of traditional working models were greatly exaggerated. “It feels like an unspoken threat is hanging over us,” says a friend. “No one is really ruling out a full-time return to the office.” Is the pyjama (and slipper, and tracksuit) party over? And if so, how does that feel?

I realised recently that most of my family’s comfort lockdown TV has been office-based: we rewatched all nine seasons of the gentler US version of The Office, and dipped in and out of Parks and Recreation, based around the office of the Pawnee parks department, for at least the fifth time. Offices are perfect sitcom fodder: a cast of comfortable archetypes (the grump, the “mum”, the joker) in a static set-up, the humour drawn from people behaving as they always do. Our viewing reflected a sort of emergent nostalgia for office life and its well-worn rhythms.

There are things we miss: the effortless human contact, the free coffee, pens and easy-to-steal loo roll. Oh, and the printer. I asked around and everyone, but everyone, misses the printer (or more accurately, I suspect, “the printer being someone else’s problem”). That is what the Dettol advert was trying, clumsily (and prematurely) to pinpoint.

I left my last office 10 years ago, so I was experiencing that nostalgia even before offices were roped off behind pandemic hazard warning tape. I often think fondly of the subsidised canteen and the on-tap soap opera of seeing the same people every day.

Up all hours: a worker burns the night oil in an empty office block.
Up all hours: a worker burns the night oil in an empty office block. Photograph: Dimitri Otis/Getty Images

But hang on. If I actually look critically at the various places that I and my friends have worked, the picture becomes less rosy and heartwarming. Between us, we have experienced sexual harassment, breakdowns, burnout, bullying and crushing boredom. A corporate culture of presenteeism with on-site showers and bedrooms made me adept at creating a deceptive desk tableau (screen and lights on, jacket on back of chair) suggesting I was still in the office. I liked my colleagues (mostly) and I believe the organisations I worked for were sincere in their desire to create a humane workplace, but I was, at times, intimidated, resentful and despairing.

“I think we have fetishised the office,” says Annie Auerbach, founder of trends agency Starling, and author of Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life. “We remember it through rose-tinted glasses as a place where learning happened through osmosis, and sparky conversation around the water cooler led to breakthrough ideas and innovation. And that might have happened, sometimes. But often the office was the site of solo, silo-ed work, where workers wore headphones at hotdesks. People felt lonely in the office, too.”

Ask around about the return of office-based life and the word “dread” comes back again and again. Welcome to FORTO – Fear of Returning to The Office.

“Every time another company makes a “back to normal” announcement a cold dread clutches at my heart,” says a friend who works in publishing. “I dread sitting in a cubicle again,” says D, a health researcher. “The commute, the clothes, the having to talk to people I don’t give a shit about… I’m basically dreading all of it,” says J, who works in higher education. “There’s a definite wave of pre-office-return resignations and job moves going on: everyone is dreading it and wanting a fresh start,” says L, who works for a software company. “I have to get up at 4.40am to get to the office on time,” says T, who works in oil and gas. “I did it for six years without giving it a thought. I dread going back to that.” “My work-related anxiety stopped from one moment to the next when our office closed,” says K starkly, of her charity sector job.

How do you face your fears, rational and irrational, of returning to the office? (“What if everyone has changed and collectively decided I’m awful?” asks my friend R, a senior civil servant, only partly joking.) “It’s an adaptive and normal way to feel in this situation,” says occupational psychologist Janet Fraser, who was part of the team behind the British Psychological Society’s guidance on Covid-related anxiety and distress in the workplace. She emphasises that fears are specific to individual circumstances. “It can be fear about travel, about behaviours in the workplace, about what’s going on back at home. You may also be very attached to the way you were able to work.” Her advice is: “Stop, pause, reflect. Consider what it is that you are concerned about, then have that discussion with your manager. Be prepared with some suggestions of what would make a difference to you.”

Employers should be receptive, though not all are. “Clear and honest communication is absolutely vital right now,” says business coach Dani Grieveson. “One of my clients, a female executive whose next step is board, said, ‘I haven’t even heard from my boss since Christmas.’ Our needs have to be communicated, because unfortunately we don’t have fully working crystal balls.” It’s a message reiterated by Fraser, who notes: “If people are in a state of heightened emotion, they process information differently. Expecting people to get it first time is not actually a good expectation. The advice is to communicate, then communicate and then communicate again.” Grieveson emphasises the benefits for employers. “Research shows that when employee wellbeing is supported, employees are 81% less likely to seek out a new job.” This does not always happen: workers are pressured to return to on-site work before they are ready, or in circumstances where they feel unsafe. “There will be employers who are not disposed to be compassionate,” says Fraser. “Can you talk to your peers, what other social support networks do you have, is there someone else in your organisation you can go to?”

Empty corridor in modern office building at nightEmpty company office in time of coronavirus quarantine.
Corridor of power: even in an office some workers often felt alone. Photograph: Getty Images

More radically, you can vote with your feet. A survey from February revealed that half of UK employees would resign if denied flexible working. The IWFM survey reinforces this, with 47% of respondents – and two-thirds of 18- to 24-year-olds – saying not being offered flexible working would lead them to look for another job.

“I think too many people recognised that we don’t have to work the way we did in March 2020,” says Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, the author of Shorter: Work Better, Smarter and Less and founder of the Strategy and Rest consultancy. “The power to make those changes resides with workers.” Almost two-thirds of people surveyed in March agree, believing this period of home working has made it unnecessary to work in the office. Pang points out that organisations have always made exceptions when it suited them. “The challenge is to recognise that everyone – and every company – can potentially benefit.” “The genie is out of the bottle,” confirms Auerbach. “If businesses want to access the best talent, they need to listen to them and what we’ve learned during this period.” Plenty of employers are doing that. “We’re witnessing a raft of companies announcing their new models,” says Auerbach. “I think Google is an edge case,” says Pang. “I remain optimistic. Other big companies are planning permanent hybrid-work schedules.”

There’s a legitimate question, however, about whether working from home is actually the panacea for our work/life balance ills. Many report that work crises were harder to handle in isolation (“It’s terrifying and I have regular panic attacks,” says A, a programmer) and relationships are trickier to manage. “Being in the office defused frictions, which lockdown has clearly exacerbated,” says V, an HR and equality adviser. “So much miscommunication,” laments J, a creative.

Priya Parker, author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters, agrees. “One thing that has become very clear is that it is really hard to hide a bad meeting on Zoom.” Even a good meeting is, in a sense, unsatisfactory. “The way the algorithm works and the norms of politeness mean everyone is on mute and what that does is create a very sterile environment.” Training and mentoring are also more difficult. “It’s been hard seeing people suffering and not being there to squeeze a hand,” says my friend N.

There is truth, too, in the justification many creative businesses are using to push for a return to on-site work: camaraderie, spontaneity, the “sparky conversation around the water cooler” are all good for both business and morale. “The currency of gathering in person has gone up,” as Parker puts it. “Connection often happens in the informal, in the spontaneous, in the hallways, the interstitial,” she says. “So much social capital is built in these informal moments.” “There are forms of collaboration that really do require bringing people together, and tacit knowledge that only exists when people are in the same room,” says Pang.

There’s another problem with WFH: we do much more of it. Employees’ working-from-home research indicates that homeworkers spent on average two more hours per day online since the start of the pandemic. Many people also found the cohabitation of private and work lives deeply uncomfortable, even without the grisly prospect of home schooling in the mix. “I didn’t realise how badly it would shoot my work/life balance. There’s zero decompression time,” says E, who works in higher education.

“Dissolving boundaries between work and personal time is a great tragedy even for people who love their work,” says Pang (this gives me pause, speaking to him on my 18th straight day working). It erodes our ability to manage time and “makes it harder for people to disengage from work, rest and renew their creative juices… I’m actually a fan of people going back to offices, but I want offices that aren’t just people warehouses and distraction amplifiers, but places that support work that you really can’t do anywhere else.”

That’s the real challenge: making the office better, a draw rather than a five-days-a-week chore. It’s less about providing more outside space, or futuristic bio-feedback meeting rooms, though both have been mooted, and more about listening and taking the time to learn.

“This should be a time of experimentation,” says Auerbach. “Immediately trying to nail down new models before we’ve had a chance to breathe and experiment feels like a massive lost opportunity.” There’s an “existential questioning,” says Parker, of which in-person interactions are valuable, how and why. “We’re seeing a deep examination, beyond the designers, sociologists and anthropologists who cared about this pre-pandemic about when and how we meet: what do we want to preserve, what do we want to get rid of and what can we invent?”

Office life has to get better, because we won’t accept the bad old version: things have changed. “The great resignation is coming,” writes US academic Anthony Klotz, predicting a wave of post-pandemic life epiphanies; the unionised workforce at Vice media is currently campaigning for a four-day week. My husband came back from his expedition energised, but with no desire to go back again the next day. That old chestnut about not wishing you had spent more time in the office on your deathbed has become very real: surely there’s no way back from that.

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews leads the way as Maple Leafs even series with Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Khris Middleton hits winner as Bucks beat the Heat in OT

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Lightning criticize officiating after Kucherov leaves following dirty slash

    The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.

  • Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4.

  • Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov pace Lightning's rout of Panthers

    Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Doncic has 31 points, Mavs beat Clippers 113-103 in Game 1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, although his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth. Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Doncic was held to one point in the fourth on a free throw. “We won the game,” he said. “That's all that matters for me.” Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range. “I just know they're going to send two guys at Luka. You’ve just got to be ready to shoot,” Finney-Smith said. The Clippers gave up 68 points to four other players besides Doncic, including 14 to 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. “We're a strength-in-numbers operation,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka is a great player and KP is a great player, but as a team we know that everybody has got to be ready and pull their weight when called upon.” Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers. As a team, the Clippers were 11 for 40 after leading the NBA at 41% during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his attempts. “Our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves,” Leonard said. “Nothing good comes easy.” Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center. “I plan on this team bouncing back,” George said. The Clippers didn’t make more than three 3-pointers in a quarter until the fourth, when they hit four. Dallas controlled the closing minutes, ending the game on an 18-5 run. The Clippers were limited to two baskets — both by George — over that stretch. “We had a lot of bad plays, a lot of breakdowns, but when we were dialed in we had a great stretch where we took over the game," George said. “That’s just got to be us all 48 minutes.” The Clippers tied it at 60 early in the third on Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer before the Mavs scored eight in a row to go up 68-60. Leonard drew the Clippers within two on a steal and one-handed jam that left Maxi Kleber sliding across the baseline on his rear. But Finney-Smith scored on George's turnover and Doncic hit a 3, keeping the Mavs ahead 86-80 to end the third. Trailing by 10, the Clippers outscored the Mavs 26-13 over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take their first lead. Rajon Rondo capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. Beverley made consecutive baskets that put the Clippers ahead by four, but Dallas answered in a hurry. The Mavs ran off 11 straight points — including three 3-pointers by Doncic and Hardaway — to lead 60-55 going into halftime. The Mavs came out charging, hitting six of their first nine shots and soon leading by 12 points. The Clippers had defenders in their faces as they missed nine of their first 11 attempts, with George tossing up airballs in both quarters. TIP-INS Mavericks: Kleber had six points and nine rebounds after missing six of his last eight regular-season games with a sore right Achilles. ... Both Rick Carlisle and Tyronn Lue coached without masks on, something the league approved earlier in the day. Clippers: Cardboard cutouts were added to make the lower bowl appear full of fans, although attendance continues to be limited by pandemic rules. FACES IN THE CROWD Hardaway enjoyed seeing fans, even opposing ones, in the stands. About 6,100 were on hand in a building that typically holds 18,000. “Seeing people sitting courtside felt good,” he said. “That atmosphere, that presence of fans in the arena, watching, making sure the opposing team isn’t making free throws, doing everything to distract you. It levels up your awareness.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Canadian international Lindsay Agnew breaks foot in training with NWSL side

    Canadian international Lindsay Agnew has been sidelined by a broken foot. The 26-year-old, who joined the North Carolina Courage last June, made the announcement on social media in advance of North Carolina's 2-1 home opener loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday. Agnew, who can play fullback, wingback and forward, said she suffered the injury in training this week. "I am very heartbroken about this unexpected curveball and the timing of it," she wrote. "But I'm thankful for my family, friends and teammates for their support through the process. "I'll do everything I can to be back on the field as soon as possible." Agnew has 15 caps for Canada, most recently appearing at the SheBelieves Cup in February. Canadian keepers shine However, one Canadian who did see action during the Orlando-North Carolina game was veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod. The 38-year-old native of St. Albert, Alta., was making her first regular-season appearance for the Pride. After Sydney Leroux put Orlando up 1-0 in the 36th minute, McLeod made two crucial saves to keep her side ahead. The first came early in the second, as McLeod parried a blistering shot from North Carolina's Jessica McDonald. After the striker had been fed a dangerous through ball into the area, McLeod jumped into the air, her right hand getting just enough on McDonald's shot to slap it over the bar. The second was even more harrowing as McLeod fumbled a save. With the ball trickling toward goal, McLeod – on her back – managed to extend a hand to once again deny McDonald. Erin McLeod comes up clutch for Orlando: Fifteen minutes later, Alex Morgan doubled the Pride's lead. But, with minutes to go, McDonald finally managed to spoil McLeod's shutout, evading her defenders to get off a shot from inside the six-yard box to make it 2-1. Red Stars, Gotham split spoils In later action, the Chicago Red Stars and Gotham FC battled to a nil-nil draw. It was a much-needed point for Chicago, who endured a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns in their season-opener last week. Gotham FC's Kailen Sheridan preserves clean sheet against Red Stars: While Chicago managed 13 shots, five on target, they were unable to beat Canada's Kailen Sheridan, who recorded her second clean sheet of the campaign, having also shut out The Houston Dash last week. The Whitby Ont., native came up clutch in the 28th minute, diving to the right; arm at full stretch to deny Kealia Watt a sure, highlight goal. As for Gotham, they squandered the two best chances of the match with both Carli Lloyd and Canada's Evelyne Viens hitting the crossbar. While Lloyd's chance came off of a shot, Viens rattled the bar with a header from near point-blank range, which then bounced dangerously back into play before being cleared to safety by a frantic Red Star defence.

  • The Brooklyn Nets barely need to break a sweat

    The Brooklyn Nets can sleepwalk through their first-round series with the Boston Celtics, and they basically did in Game 1.