The fear now gripping universities: will students come back in January?

When Ben stands up before the university students he teaches, he doesn’t want them to know he’s afraid. He comforts himself that Covid cases are still relatively low locally, and the kids are mostly doing their best; they turn up masked, and try to keep their distance.

Like many lecturers, he worries about jeopardising his job by making a fuss, so he has resolved to put on a good show for the students and “spend the nights telling yourself you’re being silly, no one else is complaining, the rates are low, the masks will act like kryptonite against Covid-19”. But still, as the virus explodes across university campuses, he can’t shake the feeling that he and his colleagues are “disposable, like cannon fodder”.

And now Ben knows the government ignored a recommendation from its own scientific advisers that might have made them safer. This week, it emerged that the emergency science group Sage recommended, on 21 September, that university and college teaching be moved online except where essential. But by then students had paid the rent for their halls of residence, and some were already in town, promises of a near-normal university experience ringing in their ears.

Ministers decided not to take Sage’s advice, just as they decided against a national “circuit breaker” lockdown recommended in the same meeting, arguing that it needed to be balanced against factors including students’ mental health. Three weeks on, Covid is rife on campus, with more than 9,000 students testing positive so far; and while most are young enough to shake it off, their middle-aged lecturers worry they might not be so lucky.

Like many academics, Ben believes the fear of scaring students off, or having to give them refunds, has trumped safety concerns in a marketised higher education system where universities compete against each other to put bums on seats.

There are genuine arguments to be had here about what’s best for students, and opinions vary wildly even among academics. Many fear for the welfare of lonely 18-year-olds far from home, struggling to engage with strangers through a laptop. Others actively enjoy the spark of teaching face to face, or trust managers to keep them safe. But talk to lecturers, and one theme recurs constantly: students were promised in-person teaching because universities feared they wouldn’t come otherwise, and now everyone is running scared of the financial consequences of failing to deliver.

If students start demanding their money back, universities could quickly be plunged into a financial crisis that the Treasury seems disinclined to bail them out of. The net result is students feeling cheated, staff betrayed and the local populations in university towns increasingly alarmed.

In the first week of October more than 80% of Covid cases in Exeter, one of the hardest hit southern cities, were reportedly among students. University outbreaks have driven up the numbers in cities from Newcastle to Nottingham.

Quarantines can help stop the virus seeping into local communities, but a surge in student positives can still push a city over the threshold for a local lockdown. Some fear tensions if local people start to blame students for the fact they’re no longer allowed out to the pub.

Of course, all this was predictable. Outbreaks on US college campuses set alarm bells ringing months ago, followed by clusters in Scottish universities (which go back earlier than English ones). Yet still the public argument was mostly over the rights and wrongs of reopening schools, even though all the evidence suggests children don’t catch or transmit Covid nearly as easily as 18-year-olds do.

It was obvious from the start that moving millions of students around the country, jumbling young adults from remote rural areas up with those from Covid hotspots, held risks that sending five-year-olds to their local primary does not. But when Cambridge University announced back in May that it was suspending face-to-face lectures for a year as a precaution, it provoked a backlash. Hadn’t young people suffered enough already?

Spooked by the hostility, other universities duly fell over themselves to promise as much face time as possible. And while some followed advice from the University and College Union to go digital by default, in others the pressure on staff to teach in person has been intense. Everyone knows that if student numbers fall, cost-cutting and redundancies usually follow.

