Fear of God ESSENTIALS Delivers Drop 2 of Fall 2022 Collection

Initially unveiled in a lookbook last month, the second installment of Fear of God ESSENTIALS' Fall 2022 collection is finally here.

The range, marking ESSENTIALS' biggest collection to date, features contemporary wardrobe essentials from sweatshirts to versatile outerwear. The sophomore drop debuts the brand's new colorway dubbed "Canary," which joins other hues like "Off Black" and "Wood." These colors are seen throughout the label's layered looks that mostly comprise comfy, relaxed silhouettes.

Like the previous drop, the second rollout of ESSENTIALS' Fall 2022 collection offers sizes for adults and children, ranging from XXS to XXL and 2/3 to 14/16.

Take a sneak peek below and head over to Fear of God ESSENTIALS' website to shop the latest launch on September 28. A wider release will follow on September 30 at select retailers.

