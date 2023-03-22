Fear of God Announces First-Ever Runway Show

It's official -- Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God will be showcasing its first-ever runway presentation later this spring.

Taking place in Los Angeles, the collection will be staged at the Hollywood Bowl. While not much else information is available just yet, the event will fall right on the label's 10th anniversary as well as Coachella, right in the middle of the two festival weekends.

This isn't the first time a designer has taken over the Hollywood Bowl, which is an outdoor amphitheater seating more than 17,000 people. Back in 1993, Calvin Klein staged a fundraiser show at the venue with over 4,750 people in attendance.

As for Fear of God, the brand was launched in 2013, with Lorenzo's Essentials line launching later on in 2018. The sublabel quickly became a streetwear favorite for its logo-branded wardrobe staples ranging from tees and sweatshirts to sweatpants and jackets. Most recently, the main Fear of God brand teamed up with Birkenstock to reveal the new "Los Feliz" slides and also delivered the second drop of its "Eternals" collection.

Stay tuned as we learn more about Lorenzo's first-ever runway show for Fear of God slated for April 19.