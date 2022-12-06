Fear of the F-word: Somalia dodges famine declaration as hunger spreads

Tracy McVeigh in Mogadishu and Galkayo
·10 min read
<span>Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer</span>
Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

In Somalia, the word for famine is so little used that few people know it or its meaning; the word they use is simply abaar – drought.

Now, as the fifth failed rainy season draws near, the drought is the country’s worst in four decades, far worse than the one that had occurred by the time about a quarter of a million people died during the 2011 famine.

For months now, UN and aid agencies have been predicting that famine would be announced any day, in October, in December, and now early next year. “Famine is at the door,” said UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths in September.

But the F-word has become a point of political contention, and is deeply divisive in Somalia.

There is no argument that 7.8 million people are without enough food or that 1.3 million have had to leave their homes because of the drought and the conflict between al-Shabaab insurgents and the Somali army. Or that people are dying as a result.

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on 2 July.
Somalia’s president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on 2 July. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected in May, has had Somali and African Union forces engaged in a determined offensive against al-Shabaab, the Salafi jihadist group. His government has been working to bring clan chiefs on side to halt the violence that strangles the country.

There is some optimism among Somalis that he has a good chance of achieving stability and there are already signs of a development strategy attracting investment into the capital, Mogadishu. Last month, Mohamud talked of a “risk” in declaring famine, worried that the international aid community would skew the government’s coordination capacity and see development money rerouted.

“Announcing or declaring a famine itself is a very difficult situation that does not affect the famine victims only but halts the development, changes the perspective on everything,” he said.

Nobody is saying people are not dying, people are dying. Don’t focus on the technicality

Afyare Elmi

In October, Afyare Elmi, director of the Heritage Institute for Policy Studies in Somalia said the data was not there. “Nobody is saying people are not dying, people are dying. Don’t focus on debating the technicality.”

Around the town of Galkayo, which is split between two regions – Mudug to the north and Galmudug to the south – the population is rising steadily as a stream of families arrive at the 74 encampments for displaced people.

The Hayaan IDP camp in the Galmudug region of Galkayo, in November 2022
The Hayaan IDP camp in the Galmudug region of Galkayo, in November 2022. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Drought turns people into wanderers, with little option but to leave dead animals and dried-up gardens behind to go in search of food and water. Conflict dramatically ratchets up that pressure to move, as fighting and killing envelop villages, and as al-Shabaab, which controls about 20% of the country, brings extortion and forced recruitment to communities. Displaced people are among the most vulnerable and mostly make up the estimated 300,000 people in Somalia already living in famine conditions.

In Galkayo, the rate of acute malnutrition among under-fives is 52%. The three markers for a declaration of famine in a region are for malnutrition to exceed 30%, for at least 20% of households to face extreme food shortages, and for two people in every 10,000 to die as a result of this every day.

In the town’s South hospital, Nimo Hassar rests on the mattress next to her tiny baby, Abdikadir. Their single bed faces the open door and a light but welcome breeze breaks through the heat. Hassar and her husband sold their last two surviving goats a few days ago to raise the money to get a ride here, where doctors may save their baby’s life. In Bud Bud, her village 150km away, Hassar has already cradled five children as they died.

“The oldest child I lost was two – he was Mohammed. The youngest was two months. The girls I lost were Abshiro, Farhi, Noura and Habiba. Three died close to each other, then later two.

“Before the drought, I could feed my children, now there is no food and the animals have been wiped out,” she says. This is not “normal drought”, she adds. “The 2011 drought was bad but this is worse.

“I am aware that other children are dying in my villages and other villages, there are too many to count.”

A young girl at the South Galkayu hospital, where the UN supports a stabilisation centre to treat severe complications from malnutrition
A young girl at the South Galkayu hospital, where the UN supports a stabilisation centre to treat severe complications from malnutrition. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

The gathering of data on deaths and malnutrition levels is down to the UN’s Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit-Somalia (FSNAU). A famine declaration carries no binding obligations, but serves to focus global attention on the problem. The UN wants that attention for Somalia, in the hope of driving up funding for the drought response for the region, which is only 50% funded.

But many in Mohamud’s government worry that being overrun by international actors, even those who want to save lives, will mean a loss of autonomy and bring political destabilisation, fearing that the money coming into Somalia to help development could be diverted to emergency programmes that both skew where people move to, and give the militias a new target.

Foreign interventions can come at a cost to a new government trying to combat an insurgency from a group that is “the second biggest employer in Somalia”, as one UN observer said wryly.

If they cannot regain the land controlled by al-Shabaab, people in those occupied areas will probably starve. In 2011, al-Shabaab did not let aid in or allow people out.

“The UN want to declare a ‘pocket’ of famine but it is still a projection. Whether the data is real or whether the threshold has been met, the UN says we will not grab any attention unless we declare. They don’t want to wait to miss the end of the fifth rains. But there is no guarantee any financing will be there either way,” says Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, the presidential envoy for Somalia’s drought response.

“There is doubt about the figures, the UN has always had the upper hand and controlled the data, and for now our data collection is nascent.”

A woman and child speak to a doctor at the South Galkayu hospital.
A woman and child speak to a doctor at the South Galkayu hospital. Most of the patients at the hospital are displaced people. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

He says Somalia deserves international attention on all its challenges, especially for a drought induced by a climate crisis it did nothing to cause. “We are trying to defeat an ideology, but climate causes conflict – people are fighting over water, over grass, the shortage of resources that creates this ideology is made worse by climate change.”

However, he says: “The Somali government has a responsibility to protect their citizens, so if the data is there then the government has to declare. That is my position, if people are dying of hunger then we need international help.”

Somalia is attracting successful businesses, and new coffee shops are opening in Mogadishu, but it is feared the global recession and steep rise in food prices could badly affect that and the estimated $1.6bn (£1.3bn) a year in remittances from the diaspora to support family and friends.

But while the F-word sparks anxiety in Somalia over the implications, displacement camps and hospitals deal with the reality of people like Nimo Hassar.

“I don’t know if Abdikadir will make it or not,” she says. “Allah gives and Allah takes away. What can I do?”

Abdikadir weighed 3.7kg when he was admitted two days ago and now weighs 3.9kg, still half the expected weight for a seven-month-old. It is relatively simple to reverse acute malnutrition provided there are no complications. Sachets of the ubiquitous Plumpy’nut protein paste and therapeutic milk solutions work swiftly and the doctors here expect Abdikadir to survive this time. The hard bit is getting the children to the treatment or treatment to the children.

A few miles from the hospital, at Degaan, one of the 74 IDP camps that have sprung up on the flat dry plains around Galkayo, the Guardian saw mothers sharing a single sachet of their babies’ Plumpy’nut with older children who have nothing to eat.

Mothers and their children at the Degaan IDP Camp in the Galmudug region, Galkayo.
Mothers and their children at the Degaan IDP Camp in the Galmudug region, Galkayo. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

“That happens all the time,” said Dr Abdinur Abdullahi, who is working with a small medical team at Degaan. “There is very bad malnutrition here. We’re also seeing high rates of strokes too. Trauma is high. The number of new arrivals is high.”

Three nights before, Nafiso Mohamed Osman arrived here from one of the IDP camps further south, near Somalia’s capital.

Related: ‘We’re left to die of snake bites, hunger, disease’: Somalia’s people of the drought – a picture essay

“I came from Mogadishu due to the explosions and drought,” she says. Like many women in the camp she is on her own, her husband has gone and she has eight children. Some of the absent fathers are fighting, others have deserted families they can no longer support.

“I’m very scared and feeling nauseous from the hunger,” she says. “I know no one here and I didn’t know before I came that there is no food here either but at least there are no explosions. I wanted to keep the children safe.”

She doesn’t believe famine is possible because yesterday she ate, after she was given rice by another woman. “Famine is when people do not eat.”

Malyaun Osman Omar (standing) with her daughter Khadro Abdullah and grandchildren at the Degaan IDP camp.
Malyaun Osman Omar, right, with her daughter Khadro Abdullah and grandchildren at the Degaan IDP camp. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

A group of women gather around her, trying to help her find a place to stay. Rents of $20 a month have to be paid here, and the government has been negotiating with landowners so displaced people are not evicted from the areas they are settling on. But the people who threw together the shelters from corrugated metal sheets and old sticks of timber are looking for money. Building materials are sparse and expensive.

Deka Mohammed’s 14-month-old daughter died from malnutrition on the way from the Ethiopian border. As she tells her story, her five friends look down at their own thin-armed babies. “We are worried of course,” says one, Ismahan Aadam. “We came here looking for a community and for food. We are afraid our babies will die. The biggest happiness would be to be told this baby does not have malnutrition and that Allah has sent our children something to eat.”

Like so many of the displaced women, they have been abandoned by husbands. “They are distressed not to be able to bring food and so they divorce,” says Aadam.

Aagilo Dirie Mahati at the IDP camp in Degaan. ‘[My husband] died of hunger because there was no food during the fighting and if we got food, we fed the children first.’
Aagilo Dirie Mahati at the IDP camp in Degaan. ‘[My husband] died of hunger because there was no food during the fighting and if we got food, we fed the children first.’ Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

Aagilo Dirie Mahati lost her husband in September. “He died of hunger, because there was no food during the fighting and if we got [food], we fed the children first,” she says. “Now I’m here, I have to sleep outside and we have nothing.

“We just try to sleep but you come and stay the night with us and see how it is to try to sleep when you are hungry.”

In Mogadishu, long time presidential adviser Liban Obsiye says the current president is trying to repair Somalia’s long history of bad governance while tackling the climate crisis and al-Shabaab, as the country faces “the biggest development and humanitarian risk”.

“Some don’t want famine declared because they think state resources will be diverted. That is not the case, but you can understand the worries – that future aid coming in will run riot over a complex country that needs sustainable solutions,” he says.

“No one wants to return to old NGO-run policies dictated by their foreign donors and the Somalia voice is missed.”

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Canada wins six medals as international long-track speedskating returns to Quebec

    QUEBEC — The Canadian team captured six medals, including three gold, to open the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships on Friday. Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., kicked things off with a victory in the 500 metres at the new Centre de glace Intact Assurance, in Quebec City's first international long-track speedskating competition in 30 years. Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., won gold in the women's 3,000 metres, while Dubreuil, and Montreal's Christopher Fiola and David La Rue won go

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Hovland hangs on to become repeat winner of World Challenge

    NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Viktor Hovland led by four shots at the turn. No one got closer to him than two shots during the final nine holes at the Hero World Challenge. It sounds easy. Far from it. Hovland pulled a 6-iron from an awkward lie into the water on the 18th hole and had to make a 20-foot bogey putt for a 3-under 69 to secure victory Sunday, allowing him to join tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this holiday event. “I made it a little more exciting, I guess,”