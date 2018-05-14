FE leader Vergne approaching final races like he's 'chasing' rivals
Formula E championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne says his approach to the remaining races of the 2017/18 season will be to drive as if he's chasing his title rivals.
Techeetah driver Vergne holds a 31-point lead over closest challenger Sam Bird (Virgin Racing) in the standings with four races remaining, with a further 30 points in hand over Mahindra Racing's Felix Rosenqvist.
"Anything can happen, and I don't want my team to believe that we [have already] won the championship - both in the drivers and the manufacturers," he said.
"It's always better to be in the position of chasing than being chased - so even though I'm the one being chased, I still chase the other ones.
"Every race I arrive, I think that Sam or Felix or whoever has the same amount of points [as me and] I want to leave with more points than them. It's as simple as that."
Despite winning the previous race, his home event in Paris, and holding an advantage of more than a full-round's worth of points over Bird, Vergne is refusing to consider himself the title favourite.
If Vergne does win the 2017/18 FE title, the former Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver will be the electric series' fourth different winner from its four seasons.
It would also be his first championship success since winning the British Formula 3 title in 2010.
"I don't like to think about the title - it's still far away and I take one race after the other," he said.
"And in Formula E, anything can happen - you can score 29 points in a weekend.
"[If] I have a bad weekend and Sam [Bird] has a fantastic weekend he's already there.
"So I don't want the team to think that we can relax - I'm going to still push them very hard, until the very last race. This is how we're going to do it."