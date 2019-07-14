FE experiments with attack mode for first time in New York race

FE experiments with attack mode for first time

ABB FIA Formula E drivers will be able to use attack mode three times during the New York title decider, the first time the system has been varied.

At every race this season, the FIA has mandated two activations of attack mode for a period lasting four minutes each time.

Drivers including Jaguar Racing's Mitch Evans have called for experimentation with the system throughout the season.

In New York, the activation zone is towards the inside wall on the long straight after the exit of the first complex of corners.

The attack mode power level will increase for the 2019/20 season as part of a series of changes designed to boost overtaking and encourage strategy variance.

It is not yet known if the attack mode changes for New York will be adopted for next season or if there will be a greater variance in the number of activations and the time period it is used for.

