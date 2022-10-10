Is FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Potentially Undervalued?

While FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£9.24 and falling to the lows of UK£6.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FDM Group (Holdings)'s current trading price of UK£6.68 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FDM Group (Holdings)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is FDM Group (Holdings) Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that FDM Group (Holdings)’s ratio of 21.96x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 25.62x, which means if you buy FDM Group (Holdings) today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe FDM Group (Holdings) should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since FDM Group (Holdings)’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from FDM Group (Holdings)?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 39% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for FDM Group (Holdings). It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FDM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FDM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FDM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for FDM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into FDM Group (Holdings), you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that FDM Group (Holdings) has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in FDM Group (Holdings), you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

