FDA warns CVS, Walgreens and others about unapproved eye products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned CVS, Walgreens and other companies that they violated federal law by marketing unapproved eye products.

The eye products are being illegally marketed as being able to treat cataracts, glaucoma, conjunctivitis and more. The FDA said some of the eye products are labeled to contain silver and long-term use can cause skin and body tissues, including the eye, to permanently turn gray or blue-gray.

The companies have 15 days to respond to the FDA's warning letter as it continues its investigation.

What eye products are being investigated?

The FDA issued warning letters for specific eye drops at the following companies:

Multiple eye products recalled this year

This year, multiple eye products were recalled for causing harm to people, including blindness, infections and sometimes death.

In February, EzriCare Artificial tears were voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer after receiving 55 reports of eye infection, blindness and a death caused by a bloodstream infection. The India-based Global Pharma Healthcare, later issued another recall due to possible contamination. The eye drops, which were linked to a drug-resistant germ pseudomonas aeruginosa, resulted in four deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By March, Pharmedica USA LLC and Apotex Corp. pulled eyedrops off the shelves for potential lack of sterility. In August, the FDA warned consumers not to purchase and immediately stop using Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops-Eye Repair due to contamination.

