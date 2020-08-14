FDA warns consumers about more dangerous hand sanitizers sold to combat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use more than 20 additional hand sanitizer products due to harmful ingredients or other defects.

The agency flagged multiple products that contain methanol or 1-propanol, which can be deadly when ingested.

The products were added to a list of more than 130 potentially dangerous or ineffective hand sanitizers that have flooded the market since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased demand for soaps and sanitizers.

In general, the products the FDA warned about "are labeled to contain ethanol or isopropyl alcohol but have tested positive for 1-propanol contamination," which "is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizer products marketed in the United States and can be toxic and life-threatening when ingested."

The agency said that young children who ingest these products and others who drink them as a substitute for alcohol are most at risk. They can experience central nervous system (CNS) depression, which can be deadly. Other symptoms include "confusion, decreased consciousness, and slowed pulse and breathing," as well as skin irritation or allergic reactions, the FDA said.

The FDA said consumers who have the products should dispose of them in a hazardous waste container and should not pour them down the drain or flush them down the toilet.

When washing your hands with soap and water is not possible, the CDC recommends that people use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent ethanol (also called ethyl alcohol).

Hand sanitizer products added to the FDA list this week:

Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv's Yacana Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution

Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv's Yacana Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution

Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv's Yacana Clase Mundial Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution or Gel

Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez's Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula

Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez's Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Solution or 80% Solution

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)'s OZO Ozone Hand sanitizer Gel

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)'s Goldsquare Hand Sanitizer

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)'s Medi Science Laboratories Germ Killa 70% Alcohol Hand Gel

Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI (Mexico)'s Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)'s M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV's (Mexico)'s Jalisco Paper Inc Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV's (Mexico)'s O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV's (Mexico)'s Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80%

Open Book Extracts (North Carolina)'s Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer

Open Book Extracts (North Carolina)'s Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs

Plastico Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico)'s BV BYE Virus 99

Plastico Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico)'s In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel

Santa Cruz Biotechnology (Texas)'s UltraCruz Hand Sanitizing Gel Antimicrobial

SG24 LLC (Georgia)'s SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer

Volu-Sol, Inc. (Utah)'s Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution

Yangzhou Olande Cosmetic Co. Ltd (China)'s Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer

