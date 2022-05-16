FDA set to allow sale of foreign baby formula in US, hoping it's the magic bullet to end shortage

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Baby formula intended for other countries could be made available in the U.S. in an attempt to ease the ongoing shortage, the Food and Drug Administration told CNN Monday.

An announcement may come by the end of the day, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told the cable network's Kaitlan Collins in an interview.

Offering this formula in U.S. stores "would have a big effect because we'll have access to a lot more formula from different manufacturers," said Califf.

The imported formula could boost supply so that it's "back to normal" within a few weeks, Califf said.

It's unclear whether the FDA's plan would utilize baby formula made by U.S. companies for other markets or foreign-made products – or both. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for clarification from USA TODAY.

'A DESPERATE SITUATION FOR MANY FAMILIES': How the baby formula shortage is costing parents

SAFE SUBSTITUTES: Here's what you can feed your baby – and what you shouldn't

Califf also provided an update on an Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan, that was shut down amid a recall earlier this year, helping to cause the formula shortage.

Once Abbott and the FDA reach an agreement on how to reopen the plant and guarantee product safety, he said it should begin shipping formula within two weeks and that the factory would be back up to full speed a few weeks after that.

Adequate supply in place but 'not necessarily in the right place'

Califf said that while an adequate supply of formula needed to feed every baby is finally in place at this point, "it's not necessarily in the right place. And so we're needing to help parents find other formula."

He added, "We'll need to be watching this every step of the way because as you know, we don't want to be sending product out which is dangerous for infants. I have every anticipation that we've got a path forward now that will work."

How we got here

The baby formula shortage began in November 2021, when about 11% of popular brands were out of stock, according to data analytics firm Datasembly. As of May 8, 43% of baby formula was sold out at retailers across the U.S. because of recalls and supply chain strains.

Retailers such as CVS, Target, and Walmart have put purchase limits on formula, but Hensley said she has seen plenty of price gouging from online sellers with an abundance of formula on hand.

In the meantime, parents are being advised to contact their pediatrician to discuss the best course of action for their child, which could entail seeking samples of new formula brands or donated pasteurized breast milk.

The financial fallout

The shortage is quickly becoming a financial crisis for many families, especially those that are low-income. Because WIC is not yet equipped to handle online shopping and many families can no longer find eligible formulas in store, some are having to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or pay out of pocket, which "puts stress on the rest of the household," explains Brian Dittmeier, senior director of public policy at the National WIC Association, the non-profit advocacy arm of WIC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baby formula shortage: FDA to allow sale of foreign formula in US

