FDA revokes its emergency clearance to use hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration today revoked its emergency authorization for two related antimalarial drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, to be used for treating COVID-19.
Citing emerging scientific data, the FDA said that the drugs were “unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19” and that the potential benefits don’t outweigh the known risks, including the incidence of serious cardiac events. For those reasons, the legal criteria for issuing an emergency use authorization “are no longer met,” the FDA said.
Hydroxychloroquine has been in the spotlight in part due to high-profile recommendations from President Donald Trump. Last month, he told reporters that he was taking the drug for a two-week period to stave off a COVID-19 infection and asked, “What have you got to lose?”
Clinical trials will continue to evaluate the potential benefit of the drugs under close supervision. Medical researchers at the University of Washington are involved in several of those studies.
