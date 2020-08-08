More hand sanitizers identified for methanol risk and added to FDA list of ones to avoid

The Food and Drug Administration's list of hand sanitizers to avoid keeps growing.

As of Saturday, the FDA's "do-not-use list of dangerous hand sanitizer products" now includes more than 130 varieties of hand sanitizer that should be avoided because they may contain methanol, a potentially fatal ingredient.

More of the hand sanitizers have been recalled with others being recommended for recall. Methanol is a toxic substance when absorbed through skin or ingested.

The federal agency says that in most cases, methanol does not appear on the product label but that it is "not an acceptable ingredient in any drug, including hand sanitizer, even if methanol is listed as an ingredient on the product label."

Methanol isn't the only reason why some hand sanitizers were added to the FDA's list.

"FDA continues to find issues with certain hand sanitizer products. FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products," the federal agency said. "The agency urges consumers not to use these subpotent products and has expanded its list to include subpotent hand sanitizers, in addition to hand sanitizers that are or may be contaminated with methanol."

In a warning July 27, the FDA said it is "urging consumers not to use any hand sanitizer products from the particular manufacturers on the list even if the product or particular lot number are not listed since some manufacturers are recalling only certain – but not all – of their hand sanitizer products."

In June, the FDA warned consumers not to use nine kinds of hand sanitizers because they may contain methanol, and added to the list in early July, expanding it multiple times that month.

The FDA has said it has taken steps to prevent the products from entering the country by placing them on an import alert. Most of the products appear to have been produced in Mexico and, according to the alert, should be avoided because they pose a health risk.

Methanol is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to it can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system and death.

Hand sanitizer has been a popular product to combat the coronavirus since February, and many new types have entered the market after shortages of brands including Purell.

“We remain extremely concerned about the potential serious risks of alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing methanol," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement. "Producing, importing and distributing toxic hand sanitizers poses a serious threat to the public and will not be tolerated.”

Avoid these hand sanitizers

The FDA says the products are on its list for several reasons. They might contain methanol or may be labeled that they contain methanol. They also could have microbial contamination or be subpotent, which means “it has less than the required amount of ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol or benzalkonium chloride.”

Others were put on the list because they were “purportedly made at the same facility as products that have been tested by FDA and found to contain methanol.”

Find more information, including the product code where available, on the FDA website.

Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas's Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas's Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas's Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos's Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Tropicosmeticos's Parabola Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos's Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos's Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%

Tropicosmeticos's Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free

Tropicosmeticos's Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced

Tropicosmeticos's Be Safe Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos's Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global SAPI's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global SAPI's KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global SAPI's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global SAPI's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global SAPI's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global SAPI's KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer

4E Global SAPI's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global SAPI's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global SAPI's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global SAPI's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global SAPI's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global SAPI's Assured Aloe

DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Limpo Quimicos's Andy’s Best

Limpo Quimicos's Andy’s

Limpo Quimicos's NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos's Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara,'s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas's Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto's DAESI Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol

Real Clean Distribuciones's Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol

Real Clean Distribuciones's Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones's Cavalry

Real Clean Distribuciones's ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones's Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones's Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol

MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Laboratorios Jaloma's Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E

Leiper’s Fork Distillery's Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle

Broncolin's Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Broncolin's Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Broncolin's Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Albek de Mexico's NEXT Hand Sanitizer

Albek de Mexico's NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

Albek de Mexico's NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer

Albek de Mexico's Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers

Albek de Mexico's Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe

Albek de Mexico's Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera

Albek de Mexico's Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E

Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico's Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution

Incredible Products's GelBact Hand Sanitizer

Incredible Products's Hand Sanitizer

Incredible Products's TriCleanz

JG Atlas Comercios's Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100

Tritanium Labs USA's TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer

DEPQ Internacional's dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free

DEPQ Internacional's dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel

DEPQ Internacional's Hand Sanitizer

DEPQ Internacional's Hand Sanitizer Gel

DEPQ Internacional's Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer

Notarika's Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes

Notarika's Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer

Quimica Magna de Mexico's Datsen Hand Sanitizer

Quimica Magna de Mexico's Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer

Quimica Magna de Mexico's Bernal Hand Sanitizer

Quimica Magna de Mexico's Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer

Roque Plast's Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer

Spartan Chemical Co Inc.'s Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer

Spartan Chemical Co Inc.'s foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer

Asiaticon's V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel

Asiaticon's V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel

Asiaticon's V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel

Asiaticon's Derma70 Hand Sanitizer

Asiaticon's V-KLEAN

Asiaticon's Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel

Asiaticon's Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

Botanicals Internacional's All Clear Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

Botanicals Internacional's Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution hand sanitizer

Botanicals Internacional's Inatek Hand Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution

Botanicals Internacional's Total Pure Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel

Botanicals Internacional's 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer

Botanicals Internacional's ResQue 1st Instant Hand Sanitizer

Botanicals Internacional's 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer

Botanicals Internacional's 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer

Estrategia Hospitalaria's OZO Hand Sanitizer, Luxury Formula

Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I's Hand sanitizer

Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas's OZO Hand Sanitizer

Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia's Medical Mary Clean Hand Sanitizer

Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia's AMX Instant Hand Sanitizer

Asiaticon's V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel

Recalled hand sanitizers

The following products have been recalled as of Aug. 8:

