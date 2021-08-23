FDA Grants Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Full Approval

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine its full approval ― the first COVID-19 drug to reach that status in the United States.

The FDA has resisted letting the public know precisely when to expect full approval for the coronavirus vaccines, saying in statements only that it was working “as quickly as possible” and it would complete the process by January. Reports indicated that a Labor Day deadline had been set internally.

The agency has been allowing doctors and nurses to distribute the vaccine since early December under an emergency use authorization but required more data from the manufacturer to issue full approval.

Its announcement may encourage some people to get vaccinated who had been hesitant.

Firm backing from the FDA is also expected to pave the way for vaccine mandates at organizations that have been wary of potential legal implications, although courts have so far indicated a willingness to uphold such requirements in light of a strong legal precedent to do so. A growing number of schools, health care centers, government institutions and private businesses are requiring people who enter their facilities to be vaccinated or comply with public safety measures such as testing or masking.

More than 200 million Pfizer shots have already been administered throughout the country, making it the most widely distributed COVID-19 drug as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 143 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered, followed by 14 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s inoculation, which requires only one shot.

No vaccine is currently authorized in the U.S. for children younger than 12.

Though the vaccines are highly effective, their benefits have been shown to decrease over time. Earlier this month, several top U.S. health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should seek out a booster shot eight months after their second dose, citing new antibody data.

More than 72% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but slow uptake in certain regions has allowed the virus to continue to spread, and the delta variant has made the spread easier.

Many states, largely across the South, are struggling to keep up with the rising demand for hospital beds ― and some facilities have run out of intensive care space altogether.

Although people cite how new the COVID-19 vaccines are as a reason not to get one, they were developed with such speed because there were little to no financial hurdles to fulfilling the FDA’s stringent safety requirements ― which called for a significant amount of data from clinical trials.

