FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week

·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running as soon as next week, though he sidestepped questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier to address problems at the plant that have triggered the national shortage.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf faced a bipartisan grilling from House lawmakers over the baby formula issue that has angered American parents and become a major political liability for President Joe Biden.

The problems are largely tied to Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., which has been closed since February due to contamination problems. The FDA announced a preliminary agreement with Abbott earlier this week to restart production, pending safety upgrades and certifications.

“We had to wrestle this to ground with Abbott,” Califf told members of a House subcommittee “I think we are on track to get it open within the next week to two weeks.”

After production resumes, Abbott has said, it could take about two months until new formula begins arriving in stores. Califf said it will be “a few weeks” before supplies return to normal levels, especially in rural areas that aren't near distribution hubs.

When lawmakers asked why it took the FDA months to investigate a whistleblower complaint about safety violations at Abbott's plant, Califf said he couldn’t share details due to the agency's ongoing investigation. Several lawmakers rejected that response.

“It’s not acceptable to say you just can’t comment on it,” said Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. “This is a problem I’ve seen over and over with the FDA: You guys aren’t good at communicating."

Califf is the first administration official to testify before Congress on the shortage, which has left some parents hunting for formula and become a political talking point for Republicans. On Wednesday evening Biden announced sweeping new steps to improve U.S. supplies, including invoking the Defense Production Act and flying in imported formula from overseas.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., repeatedly asked Califf to explain what the FDA did after receiving a whistleblower complaint in October alleging numerous safety violations at Abbott’s plant, including employees falsifying records and failing to properly test formula before releasing it. The former Abbott employee wasn't interviewed by the FDA until late December and the plant wasn't closed until mid-February, she noted.

“It all begs the question, why did the FDA not spring into action?” DeLauro asked. “Who in the leadership had access to that report — who didn’t have access to the report — and why was there no reaction?”

Califf said he had reviewed the complaint but didn’t specify when or what immediate steps were taken.

“I am committed to getting back to you on specifics of what happened, I’m just not prepared to today,” Califf said.

One point on which lawmakers and Califf agreed is that consolidation in the U.S. formula market makes it highly vulnerable to disruption. Just four companies produce an estimated 90% of U.S. formula, including Abbott, Gerber, Perrigo and Reckitt. Those companies also dominate federal contracts that provide about half of all U.S. formula through a program called WIC, for low-income mothers, infants and children.

Abbott shut its Michigan plant in February after FDA inspectors began investigating four bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the plant. All four were hospitalized and two died. The first of those cases was reported to the FDA in September, but agency staff didn't begin inspecting the facility until late January.

Califf said earlier this week that the agency hasn't yet reached a conclusion on whether bacteria from the plant caused the infant infections. Abbott has said there is no direct evidence linking its products to the illnesses.

The baby formula shortage is the first major crisis for Califf since returning to the FDA in February. He briefly led the agency under President Barack Obama and was tapped for the job again based on his past experience leading the sprawling agency, which regulates food, drugs, medical technology and tobacco.

Thursday's hearing was scheduled to review the FDA's budget request for next year, and Califf asked lawmakers for $76 million in new funding for food safety and nutrition.

“I was very well aware coming in that we need to do major improvements on the food side of the FDA -- not because the people are bad -- but there is a need for consistent leadership and the right resources,” Califf told lawmakers.

The funding request comes amid longstanding concerns that the FDA's food program — which oversees most U.S. foods except meat, poultry and eggs — has been chronically underfunded and undermanaged compared to its medical divisions.

On Wednesday evening, House Democrats passed a $28 million spending bill that would boost FDA funding to inspect domestic and international formula producers. Its fate in the Senate is uncertain.

The subcommittee's top Republican, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, said many of the problems facing the FDA could be "solved by strong leadership, rather than money.”

While supporting increased funding, DeLauro also said the problems in the agency's food center run deeper.

“You have serious structural, leadership issues,” she told Califf. “Someone at this agency needs to have serious, relevant food credentials. Otherwise, food will be a second class citizen at the FDA.”

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

This story has been corrected to show Rep. Mark Pocan is a Democrat, not a Republican.

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Exro Technologies Adds Former Rivian Chief Operating Officer to Board of Directors

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that it has appointed recently retired Rivian Chief Operating Officer Rod Copes to its Board of Directors. Copes' exceptional experience in the electric mobility industry, along with comprehensive general management experience, will be instrumental in guiding Exro into the commerciali

  • New York City reports possible monkeypox case as outbreak spreads to 7 countries

    A day after a case was reported in Massachusetts, health officials in New York City reported a possible case of monkeypox Thursday evening.

  • Former Regina doctor accused of sexual assault found not guilty

    A former Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five women has been found not guilty of all charges. There was silence in the courtroom at Regina Court of Queen's Bench Wednesday as Justice Brian Scherman read his decision. The trial began in January and included testimony from five women, as well as Ukabam, who said during the trial he was shocked about the accusations. The Crown alleged the former gastroenterologist sexually assaulted five patients during medical exams between 2010 and 2

  • Health officials probe rise in rare monkeypox cases

    STORY: U.S. health officials on Thursday are investigating a case of monkeypox&nbsp;in Massachusetts, carrying out contact tracing&nbsp;&nbsp;as the CDC tracks multiple cases in several countries.&nbsp;&nbsp;Health officials said the patient, who is being treated at&nbsp;Massachusetts General Hospital,&nbsp;is&nbsp;a man who had recently traveled to Canada... where on Thursday, health officials said they are investigating 17 suspected cases of monkeypox&nbsp;in Montreal.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;In the past two weeks, monkeypox has been identified in Portugal, Spain, and Britain.&nbsp;On Thursday, France said it was investigating its&nbsp;first suspected case in the Paris&nbsp;area.&nbsp;Jimmy Whitworth is &nbsp;a professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine:"Until this year there have been very few cases ever reported around the world of this. But then this year we've had this unprecedented cluster of cases that occurred."&nbsp;&nbsp;Monkeypox &nbsp;is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, and mostly occurs in west and central Africa.&nbsp;&nbsp;Symptoms include fever, headaches and a distinctive bumpy skin rash starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.&nbsp;While&nbsp;the global spread is causing&nbsp;some concern&nbsp;among public health officials,&nbsp;the&nbsp;virus does not transmit&nbsp;easily.&nbsp;"The reservoir is in small mammals, usually rodents in West African and Central African forest. And so people get infected if they come into contact in some way with those animals. It can then spread from person to person. But it's not very efficient at transmitting. And so what we normally see is maybe one or two people get infected from that case and then it dies out because it's not very infectious within human population."&nbsp;Whitworth says while most people will recover in a few weeks, others may be hospitalized, and in some&nbsp;cases, the virus can be fatal.

  • 'Not adequate support:' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to step down as UCP leader

    Premier Jason Kenney threw Alberta politics into a tailspin Wednesday when he narrowly won a United Conservative Party leadership review vote only to announce he was quitting the top job anyway. To gasps of surprise from a few hundred supporters at an invite-only event in Calgary, Kenney said the 51.4 per cent support he received was not enough to stay on. “The result is not what I hoped for or frankly what I expected,” Kenney said at the Spruce Meadows equestrian centre before a crowd that incl

  • Live updates | Brink confirmed as US ambassador to Ukraine.

    WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Bridget Brink late Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, filling the post as officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv during the nation’s continuing battle against the Russian invasion. The veteran foreign service officer, who has spent most of her career in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, was nominated to the position last month by President Joe Biden. Brink was confirmed by the Senate unanimously without a formal roll call vote. American d

  • Automakers fled Russia, so the country is reviving a 'legendary' Soviet-era car brand

    Russia will build cars under the Moskvich brand at a factory left behind by French automaker Renault.

  • TikTokers are freaking out after discovering a ‘fancy’ Walmart in Arkansas: ‘This feels like a different universe’

    A woman from Rogers, Ark. is going viral after showing off the "fancy" Walmart Marketplace in her town.

  • Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Flanked by the leaders of Finland and Sweden, President Joe Biden forcefully supported their applications to join NATO on Thursday as Russia's war in the heart of Europe challenges the continent's security. The U.S. president rejected Turkey's opposition, insisting the two countries “meet every NATO requirement and then some." Biden walked to a White House Rose Garden appearance with his hands on the shoulders of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli

  • Down About 73%, This 1 Tech Stock Is a Must-Have in Your TFSA Portfolio

    Investing in this tech stock could help generate stellar tax-free gains in the long term. The post Down About 73%, This 1 Tech Stock Is a Must-Have in Your TFSA Portfolio appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Globalive signs network sharing deal with Telus, boosting Freedom offer

    TORONTO — Globalive Capital says it has signed a network and spectrum sharing agreement with Telus Corp., in an effort to boost its bid to purchase Freedom Mobile. Freedom is up for sale as a result of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26 billion deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc., Freedom's current owner. The sale of Freedom is expected to be a condition of that deal's approval by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and is seen as the best way to maintain competition in the wirel

  • Apple takes shots at Meta, Google in new privacy ad

    Apple is taking on the whole internet in its new privacy ad for the iPhone.

  • IMF's Georgieva says finance leaders must prepare for more inflation shocks

    KOENIGSWINTER, Germany (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that global finance leaders may need to become more comfortable with fighting multiple bouts of inflationary pressures. Georgieva told Reuters that it was getting harder for central banks to bring down inflation without causing recessions, due to mounting pressures on energy and food prices from Russia's war in Ukraine, China's zero-COVID policies that have slashed manufacturing with lockdowns, and the need to reorder supply chains to make them more resilient. China's zero-COVID policy, which has led to widespread lockdown in major cities, is unworkable due to highly contagious variants, but officials in Beijing are "digging their heels" in to resist altering it, she said, adding that its effects would be discussed at the meeting.

  • Leafs stars address individual narratives but collective flaws remain

    In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • More training camp practices cancelled as CFL strike continues

    TORONTO — The cooling off process continues for the CFL and CFL Players' Association. As of Monday, the two sides hadn't rescheduled contact talks after negotiations broke off Saturday, hours before the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire. That put players on seven of the league's nine teams in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened training camp as scheduled Sunday. Their players won't be in a legal strike position