FDA authorizes reformulated COVID-19 booster shot for the fall

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
The Food and Drug Administration Wednesday paved the way for a new COVID-19 booster that could be available within days.

The FDA gave emergency authorization to a "bivalent" vaccine that targets both the original virus and the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that now dominate the world.

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss who should receive the boosters. The CDC director will also need to sign off on them before the boosters become available.

As requested by the companies, the Pfizer-BioNTech booster was authorized for anyone ages 12 and up, while Moderna's vaccine is authorized for adults only. Both were authorized for use at least two months after any previous COVID-19 shots.

The companies said they are ready to ship the modified boosters in September. Pfizer has said it has the capacity to provide up to 15 million doses by Sept. 9 from its Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, production site.

Stickers for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a vaccine clinic sponsored by New Direction Health Care Solutions at the John T. O'Connor Senior Center in Knoxville, Tenn. are seen on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Stickers for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a vaccine clinic sponsored by New Direction Health Care Solutions at the John T. O'Connor Senior Center in Knoxville, Tenn. are seen on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The new shots are not likely to provide a huge benefit over the original vaccine, according to scientists. But any boost in protection is worthwhile, potentially preventing death, hospitalization and long COVID, government officials said.

COVID-19, which still accounts for about 80,000 cases, 5,000 hospitalizations and 400 deaths a day in the U.S., is expected to surge again this fall and winter, as it has in both previous years of the pandemic.

In a news conference Wednesday morning FDA officials emphasized the importance of vaccination and boosting, particularly for people who have not yet received shots.

The new, more targeted booster, they said, should hopefully update protection for the most vulnerable, potentially prevent new infections for a time and also reduce the risk for long COVID, which includes symptoms like exhaustion and brain fog that can last for months or longer after an infection. Long COVID is particularly likely to strike young people, noted FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.

"It's painful to see people dying when we have a free treatment available to save their lives," he said.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said he hopes that by matching the vaccine to the currently circulating strains, the vaccines will return to the effectiveness seen when they were first introduced, before the virus mutated.

Califf and Marks said they are comfortable with the safety and effectiveness of the new booster, though results of studies in people are not yet complete.

If the agency waited until those studies were completed in another month or two, "the wave will have passed us by and the damage will have been done," Califf said. "We have to be a step ahead or at least we have to try to be."

The process for evaluating the booster has been similar to what is done with the flu vaccine, which is updated every year, he and Marks said.

Califf, who turns 71 next month said he "will be at the front the line at the pharmacy getting my vaccination. I'm very confident about this."

Both boosters combine the original vaccine, which targeted the spike protein on the virus' surface, along with a new formulation that targets the mutated spike protein found on the BA.4 and BA.5 versions of the omicron variant.

"We're taking out some of the prototype and then adding in some of the 4-5. Otherwise, it's exactly the same as the original vaccine," said Annaliesa Anderson, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer for vaccine R&D.

The new booster should help reduce the number of infections as well as minimize severe disease. In animal studies there are "nice neutralizing antibody responses" to the booster, she added.

BA.5 now accounts for nearly 90% of all infections in the United States, with BA.4 making up nearly all the rest, according to CDC reports.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s new COVID-19 booster updates the original vaccine to also target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
Pfizer-BioNTech's new COVID-19 booster updates the original vaccine to also target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

The companies were able to modify the vaccine in less than three months, one of the primary advantages of the mRNA technology that form the basis of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Moderna's vaccine is called SPIKEVAX, while Pfizer-BioNTech's is called Comirnaty.

Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said he thinks the new boosters will be safe and provide broader protection against omicron variants.

Having a vaccine targeted at BA.5 when that's the most widely circulating variant, he said, "you can't get better than this."

Pekosz suggests people get boosted six months after their last COVID-19 infection or vaccine, though people who are immunocompromised may need more frequent boosts. "Infection should be essentially counted as a booster," he said.

It's not clear whether shots will be needed every six months indefinitely, Pekosz said, or whether most people will eventually build up enough immune protection to avoid severe disease and only those at high risk will need to keep boosting.

People can help limit the arrival of new variants by getting vaccinated, he said. Variants are believed to develop within people who struggle to fight off the virus. "The less replication you have, the less likely that a novel mutation will come up."

Getting vaccinated against both the original and the omicron variants might also help prevent the virus from mutating back toward earlier variants that were more severe, Pekosz added.

Vaccines, testing and antivirals for people who are infected "are the tools that are going to allow us to live with this (virus)," he said.

Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said he's concerned that there won't be enough federal funding available to provide another shot to everyone who wants one. Congress has not allocated money to fight COVID-19 in over a year.

"One's ability to pay for a vaccine should not determine whether or not someone receives a vaccine," Besser said.

