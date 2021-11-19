FDA Authorizes Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Booster Shots For Anyone Over 18 Years Old

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that all adults 18 and older can get a COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna.

The FDA amended its emergency use authorizations to allow all adults to get a single booster dose from Pfizer or Moderna at least six months after being fully vaccinated.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots were authorized previously but only for certain eligible groups: people over age 65, adults with health conditions that put them at risk for severe COVID-19 or those in jobs that have high exposure to coronavirus cases.

Health officials say it’s fine to mix and match booster shots, meaning people can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, even if they originally got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In early November, Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine was also approved for children ages 5 to 11, meaning anyone 5 or older in the U.S. is currently eligible to get the vaccine.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped significantly since a wave in September, but there are still over 88,000 reported cases per day across the country, and more than 1,000 people dying daily from the virus.

Just 59% of people of all ages in the U.S. are currently fully vaccinated.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

