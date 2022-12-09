FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shot for young kids. New vaccines will be available within days.

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Children ages 6 months to 6 years will soon be getting a slightly different COVID-19 vaccine for their third dose.

As with adults and older kids, their third shot will be a so-called bivalent vaccine, targeting both the original virus and a variant that was widely circulating for much of this year.

The Food and Drug Administration signed off on the vaccine change Thursday morning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to quickly follow suit.

The change applies to third doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, called Comirnaty, and Moderna's vaccine, named Spikevax, though there are slight differences in age and dose between the two.

Latest: Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. What to know.

Get weekly coronavirus updates in your inbox: Sign up for our newsletter 

Packaging line of Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine vials for children ages 5 to 11 years old at Pfizer Kalamazoo.Handout Pfizer photo
Packaging line of Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine vials for children ages 5 to 11 years old at Pfizer Kalamazoo.Handout Pfizer photo

Why get young kids an updated shot?

Government health officials and many pediatricians are encouraging people of all ages to get an updated COVID-19 shot, which will hopefully provide more protection against the currently circulating variants.

Data has shown that at least three doses are needed to protect against the omicron variant because of its differences from the original virus, which is what the vaccines were designed to fight against.

The original vaccine was extremely effective at preventing both severe disease and mild COVID-19. The evolution into omicron robbed the vaccine of its ability to prevent most infections, though the shots still protect against severe disease.

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are now the dominant COVID variants. Here's what this means.

The vaccines also become less protective over time, with older people and those who are immune compromised at greatest risk.

The bivalent shot boosts antibodies against omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which had dominated in the U.S. from the late spring into the early fall. Now, BA.5 accounts for just about 14% of COVID-19 cases, with newer omicron variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounting for over 60%.

Inspection line of Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine vials for children ages 5 to 11 years old at Pfizer Kalamazoo.Handout Pfizer photo
Inspection line of Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine vials for children ages 5 to 11 years old at Pfizer Kalamazoo.Handout Pfizer photo

Although the antiviral Paxlovid is believed to remain effective against all the variants, there are no longer any monoclonal antibodies that can reduce disease severity once someone is infected.

Generally, children have not been as affected by COVID-19 as older adults, though they can still become severely ill, requiring hospitalization. Pediatricians and other health professionals have said that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines outweigh their risks in all age groups, including the youngest children.

Side effects of a third or booster dose are similar to those from initial doses for all ages.

With more people spending time indoors as temperatures drop, and holiday gatherings bringing generations of families together, officials have encouraged people to get the added protection of another shot.

"As this virus has changed, and immunity from previous COVID-19 vaccination wanes, the more people who keep up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, the more benefit there will be for individuals, families and public health by helping prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a prepared statement.

Production line of Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine vials for children ages 5 to 11 years old at Pfizer Kalamazoo.Handout Pfizer photo
Production line of Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine vials for children ages 5 to 11 years old at Pfizer Kalamazoo.Handout Pfizer photo

What's changed for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine? 

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is meant to be given in three doses to children ages 6 months through 4 years old.

That means the third dose is technically not considered a booster but part of the primary series. The change will only affect the third dose, not the first two, so if a child started getting vaccinated now, their first two doses would be with the original vaccine and the third with this newer bivalent shot.

All three doses are 3 micrograms, one-tenth of the dose given to adults and teens.

Young children who already received three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are not eligible for a booster dose of the bivalent vaccine. The original vaccine series is expected to continue to protect these children against severe disease, the FDA said.

Data on whether it makes sense to give a fourth, bivalent dose for these children are expected in January.

Doses of the bivalent vaccine for young children are ready to be shipped almost immediately and should be available within a few days, Pfizer said in a news release.

Children are not immune to either COVID-19 or long COVID, in which symptoms linger for months or longer, said Dr. Aida Habtezion, Pfizer's chief medical officer.

"We don't know who are the children who are susceptible to develop these diseases," Habtezion said. "At the moment, we need to protect all children."

STUDY: Teenage brains may be aging faster due to stress from the pandemic

FLU SHOT: Experimental flu shot aims to target 20 influenza viruses in a single vaccine

What's changed for the Moderna vaccine? 

The Moderna vaccine for the youngest children, up to age 6, is delivered as two primary doses, with a third dose expected to be needed for longer term protection.

The change means the first booster dose would target both the original virus and a more recent variant.

Children 6 months through 5 years of age who received the original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible to receive a single booster of the updated bivalent vaccine at least two months after completing the initial doses.

Moderna's vaccine for the youngest children is delivered in a 10 microgram dose.

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID bivalent vaccine for kids authorized by FDA

Latest Stories

  • German coup plot fueled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures

    BERLIN (AP) — An alleged plot to topple the German government, led by a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a Berlin judge, had its roots in a murky mixture of post-war grudges, antisemitic conspiracy theories and anger over recent pandemic restrictions, experts say. Police detained 25 people Wednesday described as being part of Germany's Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement. While the name might suggest a link to the Nazi era, it actually refers to the first modern pan-German na

  • 46 more COVID deaths reported in latest update

    Alberta health officials are reporting another 46 deaths related to COVID-19. A total of 1,042 people are currently in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, 38 of whom are in ICU, according to the province's latest update. The update covers Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 . Another 1,147 cases were detected through PCR testing during that time. The seven-day test positivity average is sitting at 14.17 per cent. Those numbers are not entirely representative of COVID-19 in the province, as very few people are eligib

  • New COVID booster authorization will sway parents to get young kids vaccinated, FDA vaccine chief hopes

    Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine chief, said he is well aware that COVID-19 booster uptake might be low for the latest shot, authorized by the government on Thursday morning for young children over 6 months old, but he told ABC News that he's hopeful increased access may also lead to some kids getting greater protection against the virus ahead of the winter, when infections can be more likely. The updated bivalent booster that targets multiple newer strains of the virus, will likely be available early next week for the youngest children, Marks said in an interview. "The whole point of today's action was to ensure that those parents who have decided to take advantage of the fact that we do have a vaccine that can help prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death ... could have the benefit of having the most up-to-date version of the vaccine, which is the bivalent vaccine," Marks said.

  • COVID treatments and prevention are still improving – so the longer you can avoid it the better

    There seems to be increased complacency around continued COVID infections, and even an attitude that they don’t matter. But they do – and we can reduce the risk.

  • Idaho murders: Police start removing victims' belongings from house

    As police in Moscow, Idaho, continue their search for the suspect who killed four University of Idaho students, they're starting to remove some of the victims' personal belongings from the house where the gruesome crimes unfolded. Belongings "no longer needed for the investigation" started to get collected Wednesday to be returned to victims' families, who've asked for some of the items, police said. "It's time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families, and hopefully help with some of their healing," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Tuesday.

  • COVID-19 surge prompts slight California mask rule change, concern for hospital space

    Sacramento County now has 200 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds for the first time since early August.

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al