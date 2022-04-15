FDA Approves the First Test for COVID Using Breath Samples

Julie Mazziotta
·2 min read
Covid breath test
Covid breath test

HOTLI SIMANJUNTA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A woman gives a breath sample for a GeNose C19 COVID-19 breath test, similar to the one just approved in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test that uses breath samples to detect the virus, the agency said Thursday.

The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, must be performed by a trained operator, but it can give a result in less than three minutes with a high level of accuracy.

The test can pick up chemicals in the breath and detect five compounds that are associated with COVID-19, and if it comes back positive it should be verified with a molecular test like a PCR test, the FDA said.

"Today's authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for Covid-19," Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

The InspectIR is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, and can be used in testing clinics, doctor's offices and hospitals. One machine can analyze about 160 samples a day.

RELATED VIDEO: Doctor Says Fully Vaccinated People Are Going to Test Positive with Omicron: 'Our New Normal'

This latest testing innovation comes as COVID-19 cases are again rising in the U.S. as the omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads. BA.2 is now the dominant strain in the country, accounting for 86% of all cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

RELATED: COVID Cases Rising Quickly in Washington D.C. and New York City Again

After a steep decline from the height of the omicron wave in January, cases plateaued at around 30,000 a day for most of March and early April. But in the last two weeks, they've started to creep back up, particularly on the East Coast. Cases have more than doubled in Washington, D.C. and Rhode Island since the start of the month and Midwest states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois are starting to see a rise. Nationwide, the daily average for infections is up to 36,830, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

But while cases are up, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to decline, thanks to the vaccination rate and this milder form of the virus. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are averaging around 14,600 a day, a 12% decrease over the last two weeks, and the U.S. is seeing about 500 deaths a day, down 28%.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a