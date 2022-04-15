FDA Approves the First Test for COVID Using Breath Samples

Covid breath test

HOTLI SIMANJUNTA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock A woman gives a breath sample for a GeNose C19 COVID-19 breath test, similar to the one just approved in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test that uses breath samples to detect the virus, the agency said Thursday.

The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, must be performed by a trained operator, but it can give a result in less than three minutes with a high level of accuracy.

The test can pick up chemicals in the breath and detect five compounds that are associated with COVID-19, and if it comes back positive it should be verified with a molecular test like a PCR test, the FDA said.

"Today's authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for Covid-19," Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

The InspectIR is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, and can be used in testing clinics, doctor's offices and hospitals. One machine can analyze about 160 samples a day.

This latest testing innovation comes as COVID-19 cases are again rising in the U.S. as the omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads. BA.2 is now the dominant strain in the country, accounting for 86% of all cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

After a steep decline from the height of the omicron wave in January, cases plateaued at around 30,000 a day for most of March and early April. But in the last two weeks, they've started to creep back up, particularly on the East Coast. Cases have more than doubled in Washington, D.C. and Rhode Island since the start of the month and Midwest states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois are starting to see a rise. Nationwide, the daily average for infections is up to 36,830, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

But while cases are up, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to decline, thanks to the vaccination rate and this milder form of the virus. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are averaging around 14,600 a day, a 12% decrease over the last two weeks, and the U.S. is seeing about 500 deaths a day, down 28%.

