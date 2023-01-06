FDA approves new drug lecanemab that appears to slow early, mild Alzheimer's

Federal drug regulators on Friday approved one of the first Alzheimer’s drugs that appears to slow the memory-robbing disease, despite debate among some experts over the drug's safety and efficacy.

Eisai and Biogen sought the Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval for the amyloid beta-busting drug, lecanemab.

Sold under the brand name Leqembi, the drug is priced at $26,500 per year for bi-weekly dosing. The treatment is intended for patients with mild or in early stages of the disease, which was the population studied in clinical trials.

In the Phase 3 clinical trials, the drug reduced cognitive decline by 27% but side effects included brain swelling and bleeding.

The late-stage study was the latest to test a three decade-old theory that Alzheimer's disease is triggered by amyloid that accumulates in patients' brains and can be slowed by drugs that remove the buildup of this protein.

"Lecanemab reduced markers of amyloid in early Alzheimer’s disease and resulted in moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function than placebo at 18 months but was associated with adverse events," the study authors wrote Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine. "Longer trials are warranted to determine the efficacy and safety of lecanemab in early Alzheimer’s disease."

Pharmaceutical companies have struggled through a long list of failed clinical trials with drugs that target amyloid to slow a disease that afflicts more than 6 million Americans. In 2021, Biogen's Aduhelm became the first amyloid-targeting drug to gain approval despite mixed clinical trial results.

What to know about Alzheimer's drug lecanemab: How does it work?

Lecanemab works by binding to and neutralizing "protofibril" amyloid clusters in the brain.

Unlike past amyloid-targeting drugs that have failed in large studies, lecanemab proved effective at slowing cognitive decline in a late-stage clinical study of 1,795 people who received the drug or a placebo.

Participants received either a 10 mg per kilogram dose every two weeks over 18 months or a placebo.

It reduced cognitive decline by 27% in people who received the drug compared to placebo.

People on the drug were more likely to experience brain swelling and tiny bleeds compared to placebo.

FDA approval comes after controversy over other Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm

The decision to approve lecanemab came after last week's scathing congressional report on high-profile Aduhelm.

In an 18-month probe, investigators from two U.S. House committees reported the FDA sidestepped outside experts who said trials failed to prove clinical benefit of the drug, which was priced "unjustifiably high."

Biogen claimed Aduhelm was appropriate for all "people with Alzheimer's disease," and FDA approved that label, which was "far broader" than the population studied in the clinical trials.

Controversial Alzheimer's drug, explained: What to know about Aduhelm, FDA and scathing report

What are the side effects of lecanemab?

Drugs that target and clear amyloid can cause swelling or small bleeds in the brain. These are known as amyloid related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA, detected by an MRI scan that patients must undergo.

The study showed 12.6% of patients on the drug experienced such swelling compared to 1.7% on a placebo.

Marrwan Sabbagh, a neurologist and Alzheimer's researcher at Barrow Neurological Institute who analyzed the safety of lecanemab on behalf of Eisai, said most study participants did not report any symptoms. Those who did had headaches, visual disturbances and confusion, Sabbagh said.

The approval comes two days after researchers detailed a death possibly linked to the drug in a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine. A 65-year-old participant in the late-stage clinical trial who received lecanemab infusions died after receiving emergency treatment for stroke and suffering multiple brain hemorrhages, the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine physicians wrote.

In a response published the same day in the journal, Dr. Marwan Sabbagh and lead clinical trial investigator Dr. Christopher van Dyck wrote they agree the case "raises important management issues."

Is there a risk for patients on blood thinners?

During the study, 13 people died – six people who were on lecanemab and seven who were on placebo. But some worry that people on blood thinners might be at risk for stroke or related event.

After the 18-month study concluded, two more patients who remained on the drug and were monitored as part of an open-label extension died. A 65-year-old woman suffered a stroke and was administered a clot-busting medication at a Chicago hospital and died a few days later, Science reported. The second death involved an 87-year-old man who was also taking a commonly-prescribed blood thinner; he suffered a heart attack and died.

Sabbagh said the deaths of lecanemab patients who also were on blood thinners "continue to be explored" and that such patients "might need some further consideration."

What must patients and doctors consider?

The agency said prescribing information for the drug includes warnings about temporary swelling of the brain, as well as infusion-related reactions that present as flu-like symptoms.

Sharon Cohen, a neurologist and director of the Toronto Memory Program, said patients might be willing to accept the drug's risks for benefits such as recognizing loved ones, staying active or performing everyday tasks.

"We need to keep in mind that we are dealing with a fatal disease," Cohen said. "It's not fatal instantaneously ... but slowly, millions of neurons are dying."

How much will the drug cost? Will Medicare cover it?

Eisai officials on Friday said Leqembi will cost $26,500 per year for bi-weekly dosing for a person of average weight of 165 pounds.

The company said it would establish a patient assistance program to provide Leqembi at no cost to "eligible uninsured and underinsured patients, including Medicare beneficiaries, who meet financial need and other program criteria."

Lecanemab and Aduhelm are part of a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, and the agency that oversees Medicare has said it will only pay for this type of Alzheimer’s drug for patients enrolled in a clinical trial.

Because the CMS payment restriction only applies to drugs that received accelerated approval, Eisai will seek full FDA approval under the traditional pathway next, according to Ivan Cheung, chairman and CEO of Eisai's Americas region.

Biogen faced widespread criticism when it charged $56,000 per year for Aduhelm. The company slashed the price in half, just before the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services adopted a policy to pay for the drug only in clinical trials. Biogen's dreams of a blockbuster drug were dashed. The company laid off workers and took a financial write down of its Aduhelm inventories.

