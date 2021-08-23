FDA approval of Pfizer in Charlotte + Court grants voting rights to 1000s on probation, parole for felony

Happy Monday, everyone. Kristen here with a PSA. We narrowed down your nominations for Charlotte’s Best, and now it’s time to vote for the top choice! Which businesses are your favorites? Click here to cast your pick and make your voice heard through Sept. 5.

Let’s talk about today’s news:

The FDA has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — the first vaccine to get the approval, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot. One Charlotte doctor said she hopes this will convince more Mecklenburg residents to get the vaccine as COVID surges in the area. The approval could also mean businesses will be more willing to require the vaccine for employees, she said.

“We’re still at a dangerous point in this pandemic with hospitalizations and cases still on the incline,” Atrium Health infectious disease expert Dr. Katie Passaretti said. “The news this morning was much, much anticipated.”

Details about the approval:

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for people age 16 and older .

It’s still available for those age 12 to 15 under the emergency-use authorization .

The vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines haven’t yet received FDA approval.

In other COVID news today: StarMed Healthcare is offering free Regeneron therapy for COVID patients. Here’s what to know with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

Judges have restored voting rights to an estimated 55,000 North Carolinians on parole or probation for a felony, according to a lawyer for the people who challenged the law that’s kept them from voting.

“Everyone on felony probation, parole or post-supervision release can now register and vote, starting today,” the challengers’ lawyer, Stanton Jones, said in a text message Monday morning after the ruling came down.

The details:

GOP state lawmakers were defending the law in court. They plan to appeal Monday’s ruling to a higher court.

If the ruling is upheld on appeal, then those convicted of felonies in N.C. will regain their right to vote upon leaving prison.

Most U.S. states allow people with felony records to regain voting rights at some point after leaving prison, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.

This is the biggest expansion of voting rights in North Carolina since the 1960s, said Daryl Atkinson, co-director of Durham civil rights group Forward Justice and a lawyer for the challengers in this case.

Learn more about the situation with the News & Observer’s Will Doran.

Sabrina Jones, managing director of CBRE Inc., was named receiver of Epicentre at 210 E. Trade St. in Charlotte.

Uptown’s former nightlife spot, Epicentre, has gone into receivership after defaulting on its $85 million loan. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

Sabrina Jones, managing director of CBRE Inc., was named the receiver, according to a July report filed with the N.C. Business Court. CBRE is an international commercial real estate services and investment firm based in Texas with several offices in the Charlotte region, and it’s now the site’s property manager and leasing agent.

CBRE is discussing “revisioning” of Epicentre, according to the receiver’s report filed Friday.

The entertainment center is facing potential foreclosure, the Observer previously reported.

Next month’s Charlotte SHOUT! festival has been postponed to 2022, Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners announced on Monday. The news comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Charlotte area.

“We had great plans for Charlotte SHOUT! 2021 that are just going to have to wait a little longer,” Blumenthal Performing Arts CEO Tom Gabbard said in a statement. “Count on us to be back when circumstances are right to safely host a great arts festival and community celebration.”

The art, music and food celebration was originally going to be held from Sept. 17-Oct. 3.

CharlotteFive’s staff has the details here.

All schools — public, private and parochial — are now included in the Mecklenburg County and Charlotte mask mandate, which requires everyone age 5 and up to wear masks in indoor public places in the city of Charlotte and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County.

This includes all schools and all businesses, both public and private, Mecklenburg and Charlotte officials said in a statement Monday.

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot has more details about this here.

In other news about masks in schools: North Carolina Physicians For Masks started a petition on change.org asking Gov. Cooper to “come to the aid of communities” and issue an executive order for a statewide mask mandate or statewide mask mandate for schools to slow COVID’s spread. Learn more with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

---

