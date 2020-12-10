FDA advisory committee recommends Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine authorization

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory committee brought Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech’s (BNTX) vaccine one step closer to being distributed to health workers and nursing home residents when it recommended emergency use authorization (EUA) on Thursday.

The 17-4 vote, with one abstention, could result in the FDA authorizing the vaccine as early as Friday, which would then trigger the distribution of the vaccines throughout the 64 jurisdictions in the U.S., including 50 states, Tribal Nations and several territories.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death in the U.S., surpassing heart disease which previously held the designation.

A CDC official told the FDA advisory meeting that its studies have shown that prevalence of the virus is two to seven times the reported positive cases, more than 14.8 million as of Thursday, have shown.

Though the authorization is not going to end the outbreak anytime soon, the country is anxiously awaiting its first vaccine. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), said Wednesday that the agency would take “days to a week” to issue an EUA, which means the timeline could stretch to next week.

Health systems around the country have already begun to schedule shots for their frontline workers, some for as early as December 15, with the intention to adjust when the vaccine becomes available.

Even though Pfizer has done “stress tests” of its logistics chain, no doses have been sent to any states or health systems, according to Operation Warp Speed chief of operations, Gen. Gustave Perna.

Perna told NBC Nightly News on Wednesday that, “all the vaccine is currently with Pfizer ... and we will not move it forward until we have an EUA.”

If authorized, as it is anticipated to be, Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccine will have gained approval in four countries.

Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)

The U.K. authorized the vaccine last week and administered the first doses Tuesday. Bahrain was the second country to authorize the vaccine, but little is known about the agreement for its doses. It previously authorized a Chinese vaccine, which has been used on its population.

Canada also authorized the vaccine this week, and 30,000 doses are set to arrive Monday, according to Prime Minister Justine Trudeau.

The U.K.’s authorization was based on intermittent data submissions from the companies’ clinical trials, which is how it became the first country to authorize the vaccine. The FDA, on the other hand, operates on a final packaged submission, and requires independent review of the data by the agency.

According to the Marks, this helps ensure the strongest level of confidence in the product.

“We're one of the only regulatory bodies in the world” that doesn’t just take the data companies give them, he said at the White House vaccine summit Wednesday. "Sometimes we learn things the manufacturers didn't even know by doing our analyses.”

The authorization is widely expected by the end of the week. Pfizer officials said during the meeting Thursday that they expect to accumulate enough safety monitoring data to apply for full licensure in April 2021.

More questions than answers

Questions at the vaccine advisory meeting Thursday focused on key issues that health officials have had for some time, though most went without a definitive answer.

Whether or not the vaccine can prevent transmission is a question that many experts want the answer to. Pfizer officials said they will be studying that, and the CDC will be monitoring vaccine recipients to try to understand the potential in the real world, according to FDA officials Thursday.

Oxford has already seen a promising trend in its vaccine trials with AstraZeneca (AZN), according to Adrian Hill who leads the institute overseeing the trial. Hill told NBC Nightly News, “we see that the vaccine is having an impact in reducing transmission.”

Another key points of interest was the possibility of Pfizer’s vaccine to be a one-dose vaccine. The question comes from strong results in the Phase 3 trial showing more than 90% efficacy a week after the vaccine is administered. Since the trial only studied the vaccine as a two-dose shot, it will have to remain being delivered that way, with a booster after 21 days.

But Pfizer officials said they were interested in looking at the option. If it occurs, it could be the second, along with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), to have a single-dose vaccine.

Following two reports of allergic reactions in the U.K., vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit asked about any plans to address the tens of millions of individuals with allergies in the U.S.

FDA officials said the information would be included in information sheets that are sent along with the vaccine for health providers and patients alike. A Pfizer official said that participants were not included in the trials if they had prior allergic reactions to vaccines, but it remains unclear how many clinical trial participants had food allergies.

The same Pfizer official also noted that the U.K. reported one patient had prior allergic reactions to an undisclosed drug and one had food allergies.

Offit suggested the company conduct a study on people with allergies.

Another pressing question is what happens to trial participants in the placebo group, which could leave the trial if they eventually become eligible to receive a vaccine in the real world. The FDA is hoping to have these individuals stay unvaccinated in order to properly complete the trial with full integrity.

What the meeting means for future vaccine candidates was also addressed. Once the vaccine receives an EUA, its likely that future vaccines could be precluded from also receiving a similar authorization — instead having to apply for full licensure— unless the supply of vaccines is still too low.

