FCSS monthly dances a family affair

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services in northern Alberta is inviting people from around the region to attend its monthly dinner and dance.

FCSS director Crystal Tremblay says the event is a great way to spend time with other people from the community.

“They are a great way for people to get out and spend time together with friends and family and even meet new people,” she says.

“It’s also an opportunity for exercise and if one wants to learn to dance as there is usually someone there that would be happy to teach,” she adds.

FCSS holds a dance once every month on the last Friday, each with a different theme. Their next dance will be on April 28.

“Our next dance will be a Sock Hop with a 1950s theme,” explains Tremblay.

“It’s $10 for supper and the dance is open for donation for those that wish to come a little later.”

The April dance is at the Elks Hall in McLennan. Those interested in supper can come at 5 p.m.

“We provide the dinner, my staff cook the meals,” says Tremblay.

“This month is barbecue burgers and salads to go with the sock hop theme. The $10 includes the dinner and the dance,” she adds.

Tremblay adds the region had suffered greatly over the last two years with restrictions not allowing many social events to take place.

“Socialization, especially after COVID-19 is important,” she says.

“Our dances provide an opportunity for all ages to socialize and have some fun.”

The dances are open to people of all ages, and Tremblay says it’s a fun opportunity to join friends, neighbours, and family for a night out.

“Our volunteer musicians offer a range of music to dance to,” she says. “We also allow anyone who would like the chance to play music to join in.”

Tremblay says if people would like to, they can help volunteer for any event FCSS puts on. If you are interested in volunteering, please phone Anita at (780) 837-2220.

“It is important that families and members of our community have an opportunity to gather and socialize,” says Tremblay.

“We believe that events such as our monthly family dances allow people a low-cost option to join in and meet others in the community. Socialization and the opportunity for inclusion is an important part of being part of the community.”

Tremblay says the Family Dances run from September to May.

“This year our May dance will be held in Donnelly as it is going to be a barn dance,” she says.

“We welcome everyone to join each or any month for our family supper and dance. We do have activities on hand for the younger people. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns.”

Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News