FCSS launch parenting Walk and Talk events

FCSS is holding a Walk and Talk program on October 17 and 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the M.D. of Taber Park.

“The purpose of our Walk and Talk program is to connect parents with each other and facilitate meaningful conversation on parenting topics, all while taking in the benefits of moving our bodies and being outdoors,” Lauren Tams of FCSS said. “It is a judgment-free space to lift each other up.”

Tams says that for the Walk and Talk, those involved will meet in the M.D. Park parking lot near the playground, and will walk around the campground, stopping at the playground for the last few minutes. Any parent or caregiver of children who is looking to connect or seek support is welcome to come, Tams says, as the path is stroller-friendly so participants can bring their children along or attend without children, whatever suits them best.

“We have previously tried this program in the spring during the evening along the walking path around the golf course and now are trying a different location and time to try and find what works best for our community,” Tams says. “This program has been done in other communities in our FCSS region and has been quite successful in the feedback.”

Tams says that anyone who is interested in registering for the program can visit fcss.ca, phone/text her at 403- 331-1325 or register upon arrival.

“As with most new programs, it takes time to get the word out and established, but I know how powerful all these components can be in encouraging and empowering parents in this phase of life,” Tams said. “BEW FCSS has established a motto of More We, Less Me, and we’ve carried that into all that we do. FCSS is here for you in your community offering a variety of resources and you don’t have to go through the struggles of parenting alone.”

FCSS held their inaugural Walk and Talk program on Oct. 3.

Heather Cameron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Taber Times