FCSB vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest score and updates from crucial Europa League clash

Manchester United will have their eye on securing a top-eight finish as the Europa League group stage reaches its conclusion on what could be a hectic night of action.

Ruben Amorim’s side are in the Romanian capital to take on FCSB in their final fixture as they reach the end of a campaign in which they are so far unbeaten. Three draws mean that direct progression to the round of 16 is not totally secure, but win tonight and a smooth route will be theirs. A draw could well prove sufficient, too - yet defeat could open the door for others to usurp them.

The hosts are among those looking to overtake their fourth-placed opponents, with FCSB starting the night a point and four rungs below Manchester United in the competition ladder. That makes it win or bust for the 1986 European Cup winners as they hope to avoid the two-legged playoff ties that the other 16 qualifiers will have to negotiate.

Follow all the updates from the National Arena in Bucharest in our live blog below:

FCSB vs Manchester United LIVE

Man Utd visit FCSB in their final Europa League group stage fixture | Live on TNT Sports

9' CHANCE! Popescu meets a free kick and turns it wide (FCSB 0-0 MUN)

FCSB XI: Tarnovanu; Popescu, Ngezana, Dawa; Cretu, Edjouma, Sut, Radunovic; Tanase, Birlgea, Miculescu

Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Collyer, Malacia; Eriksen, Fernandes; Hojlund

The hosts start the night one point behind their opponents and firmly in the hunt

Ruben Amorim's side are unbeaten but not yet certain of a top-eight finish

SC Fotbal Club FCSB SA 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:31 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Chance!

Man Utd are getting closer. They’re being patient and are trying to move the ball quickly.

Martinez delivers another decent pass into the box and finds Hojlund.

The forward’s header is weak though and hasn’t got the power to beat the goalkeeper.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:25 , Mike Jones

25 mins: Noussair Mazraoui is slightly late on a tackle trying to win the ball off David Miculescu.

FCSB take the resultant free kick and go backwards trying to force United to press and pick off any space between the lines.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:24 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Bruno Fernandes tries to take a quick free kick and get Kobbie Mainoo into the left side of the box.

Mainoo doesn’t have control of the ball and loses it to a well timed lunge.

FCSB look to clear their lines but only succeed in giving the ball back to United.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:21 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Hojlund gets clattered but a slide tackle and wins a free kick for United.

This one is just outside the box and slightly to the right.

Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez stand over the ball. Martinez takes it but blazes the effort high and wide.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:19 , Mike Jones

19 mins: Oh chance!

Rasmus Hojlund makes a great run in behind and gets picked out on the left side but Martinez.

Hojlund pulls the ball back and finds Mainoo who side-foots a first-time shot over the crossbar.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:16 , Mike Jones

16 mins: Lisandro Martinez lofts a pass over the top as Kobbie Mainoo darts in behind Mihai Popescu.

Mainoo brings the ball under control then miscues an attempted volley right into the hands of the goalkeeper.

It was a smart run though.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:15 , Mike Jones

14 mins: Ruben Amorim wants United to be ‘brave’ in the final third.

Eriksen makes a run into the right side of the box and receives a fine pass.

He’s forced wide and goes to ground hoping for a free kick but the referee waves his appeals away.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:13 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Man Utd need to control this game. A goal will, obviously, change things whichever way it comes.

The Red Devils seem concerned with preserving their energy.

There hasn’t been many runs in behind for the playmakers to target.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:11 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Oh. Tyrell Malacia lunges in after Man Utd find themselves stretched.

Florin Tanase beats the left-back to a loose ball and is clattered by the follow through.

The FCSB attacker needs a touch of treatment but will be okay to play on.

Wow! The free kick is lofted into the box and drops perfectly for Mihai Popescu. The defender pokes out a foot and turns the ball wide of the post.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:06 , Mike Jones

6 mins: There are 50,000 fans inside the stadium with this match being billed as the biggest one for Romania this season.

There’s an excited hum reverberating around the ground and United’s near-constant possession isn’t dimming the spirits of the home fans.

An early free kick from Christian Eriksen is delivered onto the head of Matthijs de Ligt who nods it wide.

FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: United have started strongly and are moving the ball nicely.

Bruno Fernandes has taken up the position alongside Toby Collyer as a holding midfielder with Kobbie Mainoo pushed further up.

Kick off! FCSB 0-0 Man Utd

20:01 , Mike Jones

Bruno Fernandes kicks off the match and sends the ball to Altay Bayindir.

The goalkeeper boots the ball forward and United recover it.

The hosts push out quickly and force United to retreat.

FCSB vs Man Utd

19:55 , Mike Jones

It’s a big night for Manchester United. There’s very little pressure on them as they will, at the very least, secure a play-off place for the next round.

The real prize is an automatic berth in the last-16 and a crucial two weeks in February for Ruben Amorim to train with his players without the need to play European games.

The players make their way out onto the pitch. Kick off is up next...

Fernandes' goalscoring record

19:50 , Mike Jones

Against Rangers last time out, Bruno Fernandes become just the second player to score 10+ goals in the Uefa Cup/Europa League for Manchester United,

The other player to do so is Marcus Rashford (14).

United's strong away form

19:45 , Mike Jones

Since losing 2-1 at Astana in November 2019, Manchester United have not lost any of their last six away Europa League group stage matches.

They’ve won four and drawn two in that run.

Why Man Utd hold Mathys Tel advantage in transfer race with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham

19:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United are aiming to sell Alejandro Garnacho and bring in Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel on loan in what could end up a frantic final weekend of the transfer window.

While Garnacho's destination is still to be determined, amid interest from Chelsea and Napoli, Tel is understood to favour Old Trafford out of a range of potential options that includes Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Why Man Utd hold Mathys Tel advantage in transfer race with Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs

Pre-match thoughts from FCSB manager Elias Charalambous:

19:35 , Mike Jones

"We are facing very difficult opponents and we need to play at our best.

“Manchester United are one of the biggest teams in the world with great players. I consider this the most important match of my career so far and we will do everything to win.

“The squad are in good shape, motivated and fuelled by the fact we are here, playing at this level and with a real chance to go further in this competition."

Why is Rashford not in the squad?

19:30 , Mike Jones

That is a question being asked of Ruben Amorim who says that Rashford needs to give his maximum to earn his place back.

Amorim said: "Again, the situation is the same as with every player. Last time, I talked about him. In the last game, my sentence was that I will not put any player in who won't give the maximum.

“I didn't say I would not put Marcus Rashford in. It's the same situation. When I feel it's the right moment, I will put any player in to play again.

“We are a better team with Marcus Rashford. That is clear. he is a big talent but, until the right moment, I will not change my mind.

“That is all. Always the same answer."

Onana on momentum

19:25 , Mike Jones

Andre Onana spoke about the momentum Manchester United are building after consecutive wins over Rangers and Fulham.

“We have to enjoy it because at the end of the day when things are going good everyone is happy,” Onana told MUTV.

“It’s what we want because we are Manchester United and we are under the obligation to give everything on the pitch.

“Hopefully this game [vs Fulham] was the turning point and from here we move on.”

Andre Onana hopes win at Fulham is 'turning point' for Manchester United

19:20 , Mike Jones

Goalkeeper Andre Onana hopes Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Fulham proves a “turning point” in their season.

Lisandro Martinez’s 78th-minute strike earned Ruben Amorim’s side victory at Craven Cottage on Sunday, lifting them up to 12th in the Premier League table.

Defender Martinez’s deflected long-range effort was almost cancelled out in the final minutes by Joachim Andersen, but a crucial block on the line by 21-year-old Toby Collyer ensured United held on.

Andre Onana hopes win at Fulham is 'turning point' for Manchester United

A fine home record

19:15 , Mike Jones

FCSB have lost just three of their last 22 home group stage matches in the Europa League with 11 wins and eight draws.

They are unbeaten in all three this season (two wins, one draw).

United versus Romanian sides

19:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won five of their six meetings with Romanian sides in all competitions.

However, their last such match ended in a 1-0 home defeat to CFR Cluj in the 2012-13 Champions League.

FCSB versus English teams

19:05 , Mike Jones

This is FCSB’s first ever meeting with Manchester United.

They’ve lost each of their last seven games against English sides by an aggregate score of 20-2.

Marcus Rashford left with just one transfer option to end Manchester United stalemate

19:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are facing up to a period where one of their best-paid stars is in the cold for months, as a suitable move has yet to present itself and only Juventus looks like a possible option this January.

The club have fielded a number of informal enquiries for the forward since he announced he was open to leaving in December, but Rashford wants to ensure any move is one that fits his preferences.

Marcus Rashford left with just one transfer option to end Manchester United stalemate

Amorim on FCSB

18:55 , Mike Jones

Of tonight’s opponents, the Man Utd coach said: I know they're a strong team and can score a lot of goals from set-pieces.

“They can win matches without much possession. They're a really smart team and we have to perform well to win the game.

“We study the team to prepare for this game. Like I said, sometimes it's a team that's a little bit different in Europe.

“Without so much possession, they can score from set-pieces, with one striker who is really fast in transition.

“[David] Miculescu, left foot, is really strong. The two centre-backs are very strong on duels and the two full-backs go up and down until the 90 minutes.

“We'll be prepared for that, I'm sure my team are prepared to fight for the win."

FCSB line-up versus Man Utd

18:50 , Mike Jones

FCSB XI: Tarnovanu; Popescu, Ngezana, Dawa; Cretu, Edjouma, Sut, Radunovic; Tanase, Birlgea, Miculescu

Subs: Udrea, Stefanescu, Popa, Chiriches, Toma, Baluta, Pantea, Musi, Alhassan

Manchester United line-up to face FCSB

18:48 , Mike Jones

Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Collyer, Malacia; Eriksen, Fernandes; Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Onana, Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro, Casemiro, Ugarte, Amad, Garnacho, Zirkzee

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2025

Current standings

18:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United sit fourth in the Europa League table with 15 points from their seven games.

FCSB are slightly further behind in eighth on 14 points.

A win for either side will see them secure an automatic place in the last-16 while defeat for either side could mean they end up on a play-off round.

Amorim tells Rashford what he must do to stay at Manchester United

18:35 , Mike Jones

Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United need a player like Marcus Rashford but says the forward “has to change” and meet his standards to have a future with the club.

Seven weeks have passed since Rashford last played for the Red Devils and his wait continues.

The forward trained with his team-mates on the eve of their match against FCSB, but was omitted from the 21-man squad seeking to secure a last-16 spot in Romania.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (29 January), Amorim said: “When I feel that it is the right moment, I will put any player to play and, I will say it again, we are a better team with Marcus Rashford.”

Ruben Amorim claims he will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in Man Utd squad before Marcus Rashford

18:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim revealed that the reason for Marcus Rashford’s continued absence from the matchday squad is the lack of effort he is seeing in training and said he will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital on the bench before the England international.

Rashford, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window, has not featured for United since a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League back in December.

Amorim will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in Man Utd squad before Rashford

'Our focus is on the players we have'

18:25 , Mike Jones

Despite rumours linking the club with the likes of Mathys Tel, Ruben Amorim says he is focused on improving the current members of the Man Utd squad.

“Our focus is to work with the players that we have,” Amorim added.

“I think it is clear we can improve as a team, all of us, if we have time to train and if we put some wins together. So, it will be so much easier.

“We had so many games compared to training, that is how, for me, it is the biggest problem to start [my job] in the middle of a season, especially, in that moment, with a lot of games.”

Amorim on United's transfer policy

18:20 , Mike Jones

As the January transfer window is still open, Ruben Amorim was asked how Manchester United will deal with potentialy incomings and outgoings.

He said: “This window is always really, really difficult and we don't want to make the mistakes of the past.

“We have to also understand the situation of the club. A lot of things are changing so we have to be careful in this type of window.

“You guys know the situation of the club at the moment, so it's nothing new.”

United's Europa League campain

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won four Europa League games in a row.

They beat PAOK, Bodo/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, and Rangers last time out.

Another victory would match their record run of five, set during the 2022/23 group stage.

Can Man Utd's unexpected new coach turn Ruben Amorim players into 'mad dogs'?

18:10 , Mike Jones

The football world wasn’t ready for Sir Clive Woodward when he joined Southampton as performance director in 2005.

Two years after masterminding England’s Rugby World Cup glory, Woodward arrived at St Mary’s to much ridicule, summed up by a newspaper cartoon which depicted two players lifting up striker Peter Crouch like a second row catching a rugby lineout.

Woodward later said, on seeing the cartoon: “My immediate thought was, ‘Can you do that? Can you actually lift someone up?’”

Can Man Utd's new coach turn Ruben Amorim's players into 'mad dogs'?

A look at FCSB

18:05 , Mike Jones

FCSB sit second in the Romanian top-flight on goal difference.

They are unbeaten in their last four Europa League matches, beating Midtjylland and Qarabag while settling for goalless draws against Olympiacos and Hoffenheim.

They have lost just one of their matches in this competition in 2024/25. However, that was a heavy defeat as they went down 4-0 at Rangers, the team United beat last time out.

De Ligt on United's chances

18:00 , Mike Jones

Matthijs de Ligt added: "We are undefeated so far [in the Europa League], so good in that respect.

“There were a few matches that we drew and which we should have won.

“There's always room for improvement, but I believe we are one of the best eight teams [in the league phase]."

Ugarte on United's Europea campaign

17:55 , Mike Jones

The midfielder said: "I think it's been quite positive. United must win every match because of the club we are.

“But I think we are doing well and the next match will be very important.

“From now on, it's about doing everything we can, resting and eating well, so that we are in the best shape."

The damning final truth of Antony's Manchester United nightmare

17:50 , Mike Jones

Ruben Amorim was discussing a forward he doesn’t pick. He would, he said on Sunday, be willing to put his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach on the bench ahead of him if he didn’t give the maximum in training.

It wasn’t Antony he was talking about: Marcus Rashford was the man damned by comparison with Jorge Vital. (Although a spot on the bench has already opened up.)

The temptation is to suggest the veteran Vital would be of similar use to Antony as a substitute.

The damning final truth of Antony's Manchester United nightmare

Ugarte on playing for Man Utd

17:45 , Mike Jones

Manuel Ugarte spoke about what it is like to play for Manchester United.

He said: "I talk to Facu [Facundo] Pellistri every day because he is a very close friend of mine.

“I talked to Diego Forlán and Edi [Edinson] Cavani in Uruguay. This is something that unites us and it's quite beautiful.

“You realise every player who leaves the team keeps that passion and love for United and that says a lot about this club, its history, the passion of the fans and the players who have been part of this club."

Shaw back in training

17:40 , Mike Jones

It looks increasingly likely that Manchester United will bring a left wingback into the squad during this transfer window as a deal fro Patrick Dorgu moves closer.

More good news for Ruben Amorim and co. is that Luke Shaw has returned to training and should be in contention to play soon.

He has been left out of tonight’s squad though as he is still not match fit but could play a role at the weekend.

Amorim on rotating players

17:35 , Mike Jones

Here’s Ruben Amorim talking in the build-up to tonight’s match about how he will choose the players.

"We have to rotate some players," he said. "Everybody is prepared - and it is crucial for us to stay in the top eight and to avoid the play-offs.

"Like I've said so many times, we need time to train. We need to rest some players also, so we need to win tomorrow.

"We have to face the game in a good way, fight for every ball, but to improve with the possession and we'll try, tomorrow, with the starting XI, to have players with a lot of possession, to control the game, because it's really important, especially in the beginning."

Manchester United receive huge injury boost after star returns to training ahead of Europa League clash

17:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United received a boost on the eve of their Europe League game in Romania with Luke Shaw returning to training, as well an appearance from under-fire Marcus Rashford.

Shaw had featured in Ruben Amorim’s first three matches in charge, only for the left-back to suffer his latest injury setback that has kept him out since the start of December.

Shaw's return is timely as United pursue Lecce's Patrick Dorgu to strengthen their left-back options before Monday’s transfer deadline.

United receive huge injury boost after Shaw returns to training ahead of Europa clash

FCSB vs Man Utd prediction

17:25 , Mike Jones

Ruben Amorim’s team are going through a good spell and the Europa League has been one of their more positive competitions this season.

With the possibility of a last-16 place on the line expect the Red Devils to turn up and find a way past their opponent.

It won’t be pretty and at times they will have to suffer but individual quality should carry then over the line.

FCSB 1-2 Man Utd.

Man Utd eary team news

17:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a doubt after suffering a knock against Fulham, while Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans remain sidelined.

Marcus Rashford remains at the club for now but is firmly out of favour.

Predicted Manchester United XI: Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Collyer, Mainoo, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund

FCSB early team news

17:15 , Mike Jones

Top scorer Darius Olaru is a key absentee for FCSB, who also have injury concerns over Mihai Lixandru and Octavian Popescu.

Predicted FCSB XI: Tarnovanu; Cretu, Ngezana, Dawa, Radunovic; Alhassan, Sut; Stefanescu; Tanase, Miculescu; Birligea

How can I watch it?

17:10 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

When is FCSB vs Manchester United?

17:05 , Mike Jones

FCSB vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 30 January at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

FCSB vs Manchester United

17:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United will look to book their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League as they travel to Romania to face FCSB.

While languishing in the Premier League, Ruben Amorim’s side are unbeaten in this competition and look good bets for automatic progression, avoiding the scheduling pressures that a two-legged play-off tie would pose.

A win would cement a top eight finish while a draw might also be enough, but defeat would see them slip beneath their hosts in Bucharest.

FCSB start the final round of fixtures occupying the final qualification spot for direct progression and just a point behind their opponents.

FCSB vs Manchester United LIVE

12:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A busy night of Europa League action is in store as the competition reaches the end of the league phase. Eight last-16 spots are up for grabs as teams vie to ensure direct progression and avoid the two-legged play-off round that the rest of the qualifiers will have to endure.

Manchester United look strong bets to make the top eight - but plenty can and will change. They face FCSB, with kick off at 8pm GMT.