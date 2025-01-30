FCSB 0-2 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim gets his wish as Red Devils qualify for Europa League last 16

Kobbie Mainoo had a hand in both goals as Manchester United beat FCSB. (Getty Images)

Manchester United delivered the result that Ruben Amorim had demanded as they beat FCSB 2-0 to qualify for the Europa League last 16 stage.

Already guaranteed a play-off place at the minimum, the United boss had urged his side to finish the job in Bucharest by sealing a top eight finish and watched his side do just that thanks to a much improved second half performance.

Making five changes to the team that started the 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend, in addition to recalling Tyrell Malacia and Altay Bayindir, Amorim opted for a experimental midfield quartet of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer.

However, it was the hosts that came closest to scoring in an otherwise lowkey first-half. A free-kick was swung into an area where Bayindir couldn’t come and claim which allowed Mihai Popescu to get to the ball first but the defender could only steer an effort wide of the post.

Mainoo should have scored when Rasmus Hojlund pulled the ball back for him whilst Eriksen and Hojlund had efforts comfortably saved by Stefan Tarnovanu.

Amorim made a double change at the break with Amad and Alejandro Garnacho introduced to proceedings and the latter almost broke the deadlock immediately when his effort beat Tarnovanu but hit the outside of the post.

United stepped it up after the break and moments after Bruno Fernandes saw his shot come back off the cross bar, Diogo Dalot broke the deadlock.

Diogo Dalot slots home from a Kobbie Mainoo assist to give Man United the lead over FCSB ⚽️



They're automatically through to the Europa League Round of 16 as things stand 👀



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/KamCsTYr9L — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 30, 2025

A quick throw-in taken by Amad, flicked on by Eriksen into Mainoo’s path and the midfielder rolled the ball across the face of the six-yard box where Dalot was unmarked for the simplest of finishes.

That goal sparked the hosts into life and they came agonisingly close to responding with an equaliser as when Daniel Birligea crashes an effort against the post after being afforded too much space, the ball then fells to David Miculescu who somehow headed wide with goal gaping but his blushes were spared by the offside flag.

Not too long after United’s provider for the first goal turned goalscorer for the second as Mainoo swapped passes with Garnacho before cooly stroking the ball into the bottom corner to confirm the visitors’ place in the last-16.

There was still time for Bayindir to make a couple of saves to preserve the clean sheet, while Man United came close to extending their lead on a number of occasions.