FCS trio among Campbell Trophy finalists

(STATS) - Three seniors from FCS schools were named Wednesday among the 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

Eastern Washington center Spencer Blackburn, Montana linebacker Dante Olson and Cornell safety Jelani Taylor were chosen out of 185 semifinalists from NCAA Division I, II and III programs as well as NAIA members.

The Campbell Trophy, known as the "Academic Heisman," and awarded by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, is named in honor of the former player and head coach at Columbia University.

A candidate must be a senior or graduate student in his final season of eligibility and have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. He also must have outstanding football ability and display strong leadership and citizenship.

Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The overall winner will be announced Dec. 10 at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in New York and will have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

2019 Campbell Trophy Finalists

Player, position, school, grade-point average and major:

Spencer Blackburn, C, Eastern Washington, 3.69, economics and accounting

Rodrigo Blankenship, PK, Georgia, 3.71, digital broadcast journalism

Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State, 3.60 business marketing

Alex Goetti, LB, Minnesota State, 3.93, biomedical sciences

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, 4.01, general science

Adam Holtorf, C, Kansas State, 3.92, agribusiness

Michael Lohmeier, DE, Carnegie Mellon, 4.00, business administration

Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia, 3.47, education

Dante Olson, LB, Montana, 3.90, business administration/management

Jelani Taylor, S, Cornell, 3.96, hotel administration

Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford, 3.71, political science

Jon Wassink, QB, Western Michigan, 3.96, accounting