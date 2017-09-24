How the FCS Top 25 fared

(STATS) - Results from the STATS FCS Top 25 on Saturday:

No. 1 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA), beat Maine (1-2, 0-1), 28-10

No. 2 North Dakota State (3-0), beat Robert Morris (2-2), 56-0

No. 3 Sam Houston State (3-0, 1-0 Southland), beat Nicholls (2-2, 1-1), 66-17

No. 4 South Dakota State (3-0), bye

No. 5 Jacksonville State (2-1), beat No. 16 Liberty (3-1), 31-10

No. 6 Youngstown State (2-1), bye

No. 7 Villanova (2-2, 0-1 CAA), lost to Albany (3-1, 1-0), 19-10 in OT

No. 8 Richmond (2-2, 0-1) CAA), lost to Elon (3-1, 1-0), 36-33

No. 9 Wofford (3-0), beat Gardner-Webb (0-4), 27-24

No. 10 The Citadel (3-0), bye

No. 11 Eastern Washington (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky), beat Montana (2-2, 0-1), 48-41

No. 12 Central Arkansas (2-1), bye

No. 13 South Dakota (3-0), bye

No. 14 Illinois State (3-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley), beat Missouri State (1-3, 0-1), 34-9

No. 15 New Hampshire (3-1, 2-0 CAA), beat Rhode Island (1-3, 0-2), 28-14

No. 16 Liberty (3-1), lost to No. 5 Jacksonville State (2-1), 31-10

No. 17 North Dakota (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky), lost to Montana State (1-2, 1-0), 49-21

No. 18 Samford (2-2, 0-1 Southern), lost to Western Carolina (3-1, 1-0), 38-34

No. 19 Western Illinois (3-0), beat Coastal Carolina (1-2), 52-10

No. 20 Tennessee State (3-1, 0-1 OVC), lost to No. 24 UT Martin (3-1, 1-0), 31-16

No. 21 North Carolina A&T (4-0, 1-0 MEAC), beat Morgan State (0-4, 0-1), 49-17

No. 22 Grambling State (3-1, 1-0 SWAC), beat Mississippi Valley State (0-3, 0-1), 38-6

No. 23 Weber State (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky), beat UC Davis (2-2, 1-1), 41-3

No. 24 UT Martin (3-1, 1-0 OVC), beat No. 20 Tennessee State (3-1, 0-1), 31-16

No. 25 Holy Cross (2-2), lost to Dartmouth (2-0), 27-26