FCS teams opening the season in conference games

(STATS) - Eight FCS teams don't have the opportunity to wade their way into the deep end of the pool this week.

It's jump right in to open the 2018 season.

Four conference games, including three with ranked teams, are part of the FCS schedule in Week 1. On Thursday, Rhode Island faces Delaware and archrivals New Hampshire and Maine meet in CAA Football. On Saturday, Holy Cross travels to Colgate in the Patriot League and The Citadel takes on Wofford in the Southern Conference.

Thursday

(all times ET)

Rhode Island at No. 15 Delaware, 7 p.m.

URI hasn't had a winning season since 2001, but it was generally competitive despite a 3-8 record last season. Delaware, which holds a 22-9 series lead, has a surprise season-opening starter at quarterback, redshirt junior Pat Kehoe over incumbent J.P. Caruso.

No. 7 New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

UNH coach Sean McDonnell and Maine counterpart Joe Harasymiak are relieved the "Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket" will shift back to a season-ending matchup in 2019 after this second straight season opener. UNH, which has a seven-game winning streak and a 55-43-8 edge in the series (it began in 1903), likely has too much offense for the Black Bears.

Saturday

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

The Bob Chesney era at Holy Cross begins against the Patriot League's preseason favorite. Colgate has the most returning starters in the league (18) and Holy Cross returns the fewest (nine). Despite winning the last six meetings, Colgate trails 40-35-5 in the series.

The Citadel at No. 10 Wofford, 6 p.m.

This could be the quickest game of the week because both offenses run triple options. Josh Conklin is making his Wofford coaching debut as last year's SoCon champ hosts the 2016 champ - their first season-opening meeting since 1998. The Citadel holds a commanding series lead at 47-21-1.