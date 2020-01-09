FCS stars to come out at national awards banquet

Frisco, Texas (STATS) - The top individual awards in college football's Division I subdivision will be handed out Friday night at the Stats Perform FCS Banquet at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel, Convention Center & Spa.

Highlighting the banquet, which will be streamed at bit.ly/35Iz91v, beginning around 6:20 p.m. CT, are the announcements of the Walter Payton and Buck Buchanan awards for the 2019 national offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.

The Payton Award, in its 33rd year and often called the Heisman of the FCS level, is down to quarterbacks Case Cookus of Northern Arizona, Trey Lance of national finalist North Dakota State and Kevin Thomson of Sacramento State and running back Pete Guerriero of Monmouth.

Defensive ends Ron'Dell Carter of national finalist James Madison and Sully Laiche of Nicholls and linebacker Dante Olson of Montana are up for the Buchanan Award, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The winners of the other three awards were announced previously - Lance (Jerry Rice Award for national freshman player of the year), Sacramento State's Troy Taylor (Eddie Robinson Award for national coach of the year) and Bucknell punter Alex Pechin (Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award).

Former Northwestern State and NFL linebacker Gary Reasons will serve as the master of ceremonies and is an awards presenter along with two-time Buchanan Award winner and former NFL linebacker Dexter Coakley; Georgia Buchanan, widow of the Buchanan Award's namesake; Grambling State assistant coach Quentin Burrell, great-grandson of Eddie and Doris Robinson; and Ray Higgins from the Grambling Sports Legends Hall of Fame.

A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries voted on the four longstanding FCS awards. The Doris Robinson Award, in its fifth year, was selected from nominations by the 13 FCS conferences.