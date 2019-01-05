FCS seniors seek to shine at showcase
(STATS) - A standout group of FCS players are among the seniors who will participate in the fifth annual College Gridiron Showcase & Symposium Saturday through Wednesday at McNair Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
Included are South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion, James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland and wide receivers Juston Christian of Marist and Alexander Hollins of Eastern Illinois.
The players are evaluated by pro scouts and receive coaching, mentoring and seminars for a potential step to the professional level, and are showcased in controlled scrimmages.
The CGS said more than 380 players received NFL opportunities in its first four years, including more than 110 last year.
FCS players announced for this year's showcase:
Drew Anderson, QB, Murray State
Justin Alexandre, DE, Incarnate Word
Dom Bragalone, RB, Lehigh
Juston Christian, WR, Marist
Taryn Christion, QB, South Dakota State
Jacob Dolegala, QB, Central Connecticut State
Brandon Hitner, OT, Villanova
Alexander Hollins, WR, Eastern Illinois
Raphael Leonard, WR, Southern Illinois
Kamron Lewis, WR, Saint Francis
Austin Maloata, DT, Austin Peay
Tevin McCaster, RB, Youngstown State
Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Moreland
Ronald Ollie, DT, Nicholls
Kareem Orr, CB, Chattanooga
Justin Sumpter, WR, Kennesaw State
Marvin Tillman, FS, Western Carolina
Ari Werts, TE, ETSU