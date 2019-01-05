FCS seniors seek to shine at showcase

(STATS) - A standout group of FCS players are among the seniors who will participate in the fifth annual College Gridiron Showcase & Symposium Saturday through Wednesday at McNair Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Included are South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion, James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland and wide receivers Juston Christian of Marist and Alexander Hollins of Eastern Illinois.

The players are evaluated by pro scouts and receive coaching, mentoring and seminars for a potential step to the professional level, and are showcased in controlled scrimmages.

The CGS said more than 380 players received NFL opportunities in its first four years, including more than 110 last year.

FCS players announced for this year's showcase:

Drew Anderson, QB, Murray State

Justin Alexandre, DE, Incarnate Word

Dom Bragalone, RB, Lehigh

Juston Christian, WR, Marist

Taryn Christion, QB, South Dakota State

Jacob Dolegala, QB, Central Connecticut State

Brandon Hitner, OT, Villanova

Alexander Hollins, WR, Eastern Illinois

Raphael Leonard, WR, Southern Illinois

Kamron Lewis, WR, Saint Francis

Austin Maloata, DT, Austin Peay

Tevin McCaster, RB, Youngstown State

Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Moreland

Ronald Ollie, DT, Nicholls

Kareem Orr, CB, Chattanooga

Justin Sumpter, WR, Kennesaw State

Marvin Tillman, FS, Western Carolina

Ari Werts, TE, ETSU