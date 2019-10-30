FCS selection committee ranking to be released Nov. 6

(STATS) - The FCS playoff picture is far from being cleared up, but the selection committee will bring it into focus a little more on Nov. 6 with the release of its top-10 ranking of contenders.

The ranking, which is used to help to build excitement toward the 24-team playoff field, will be announced on ESPN2 during halftime of the Miami (Ohio) at Ohio game (8 p.m. ET kickoff).

The selection committee won't release any further rankings until it announces the pairings on Nov. 24 (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU). While the lone ranking can have bearing on the bracket, there are three weeks of additional action in between.

The playoffs consist of 10 conference champions which receive automatic bids and 14 teams that go in as at-large selections. Eight teams are seeded and receive byes for the first round Nov. 30. All games are played at campus sites except for the championship on Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas.

Top-ranked North Dakota State is the two-time defending champion.