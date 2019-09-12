FCS quartet named to Good Works Team

(STATS) - Four seniors from FCS-level schools were named Thursday to the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for outstanding work on campus and in the community.

Davidson linebacker George Hatalowich, Jacksonville State wide receiver Josh Pearson, North Dakota State tight end Ben Ellefson and Montana linebacker Dante Olson were part of the prestigious team, which features 22 players and honorary coach Dabo Swinney of Clemson. Pearson and Olson were first-team selections on the 2018 STATS FCS All-America Team as well as 2019 preseason selections last month.

The honorees, picked from 137 nominations, are dedicated to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others through a charitable organization or service group. Each player also must maintain a strong academic standing.

The honorees will be invited to the Allstate Sugar Bowl and join Tim Tebow and other volunteers to give back to New Orleans through a special community service project. They will be recognized during the halftime show of the Jan. 1 game.

2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Koby Quansah, Duke; Denzel Goolsby, Kansas State; James Smith-Williams, North Carolina State; Connor Wedington, Stanford; Isaiah Sanders, Air Force; Marcel Dancy, California; Jake Fromm, Georgia; Bryce Torneden, Kansas; Landon Young, Kentucky; Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh; Spencer Eason-Riddle, USC

Combined Divisions (FCS, II, III and NAIA)

Danny Munoz, Bethel (Minn.); George Hatalowich, Davidson; Ryan Landis, Frostburg State; Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State; Aaron Feazelle, Mississippi College; Jacob Katzer, Morningside; Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State, Ben Bartch, Saint John's (Minn.); Dante Olson, Montana; Ryan Oliver, Utica (N.Y.); Luke Bevilacqua, Wayne State (Mich.)

Honorary Head Coach

Dabo Swinney, Clemson