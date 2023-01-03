FCS Provides On-Call Services to 100-Plus Local Agencies

Santa Cruz County is the latest agency to gain firm's environmental expertise.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), an ADEC Innovations company, recently announced its latest on-call client in the State of California. With the addition of Santa Cruz County's Paleontology for Mitigation Services list, FCS marks 119 on-call contracts with 102 local agencies within the state that have validated FCS as a pre-approved vendor.

FCS is recognized as a leading provider of environmental, sustainability, and compliance solutions, delivering fully integrated consulting, software, and data management services. With six offices throughout Northern and Southern California and 12 across the United States, FCS provides excellent localized service, accurate research, thoughtful recommendations, and innovative solutions for the mutual success of their clients and their practice.

"We take pride in assisting cities and counties in achieving the delicate — and sometimes elusive — balance between development and environmental protection," said Mary Bean, Director, Professional Services at FCS. "Our teams have an exceptional reputation for their professionalism and knowledge in the law and practice of CEQA and NEPA, helping clients transform risk into positive impact and value."

With more than 39 years of experience, FCS staff's expertise spans CEQA/NEPA Compliance, Program Management and Construction Monitoring, Environmental Services and Regulatory Compliance, Natural and Cultural Resources Management, Noise and Air Quality/GHG Management, Entitlements and Permitting, and Visual Analysis Services.

On-call partnerships are an excellent opportunity for municipalities to bring FCS's guidance and support within their reach on an as-needed basis. Whether seeking compliance with a single environmental requirement or addressing a complex regulatory issue, FCS experts are committed to the highest levels of performance with every on-call client.

Story continues

While the on-call approval process varies by agency, requirements typically include demonstrated knowledge and experience with the agency's services, in addition to familiarity with state and federal laws and regulations. Additional requirements include the ability to establish an appropriate and cost-efficient method of approach in preparing and delivering environmental documents necessary to ensure a quality product is prepared on time and within budget.

After adding 15 contracts since the beginning of 2022, FCS continues to partner and grow relationships with cities and counties across the state.

About FirstCarbon Solutions

With more than 39 years of experience, FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS) is a leading provider of environmental, sustainability, and compliance solutions, delivering fully integrated consulting, software, and data management services. With six offices throughout Northern and Southern California and 12 across the U.S., FCS provides excellent localized service, accurate research, thoughtful recommendations, and innovative solutions for the mutual success of their clients and their practice, assisting cities and counties in achieving the delicate — and sometimes elusive — balance between development and environmental protection. For more information, visit www.firstcarbonsolutions.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations designs, develops, and delivers innovative solutions and services in ESG, knowledge management, healthcare, and sustainable development. Since 1996, ADEC Innovations has provided insights, optimized operational efficiencies, and empowered leaders to make positive-impact business decisions. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a network of nearly 5,000 employees across 19 countries and six continents, ADEC Innovations works with governments, coalitions, and businesses to help organizations meet their evolving needs and drive performance. For more information, visit www.adec-innovations.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to media@adec-innovations.com.

Contact Information:

Jacki Fricke

Associate Director of Marketing

media@adec-innovations.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



