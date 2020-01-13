FCS playoff attendance just shy of 200,000 North Dakota State safety James Hendricks (6) slides on the field after intercepting a pass from James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci during the the second half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

(STATS) - The NCAA Division I FCS playoffs drew 194,388 fans to 23 games this season.

On Saturday, North Dakota State defeated James Madison 28-20 in the championship game before 17,866 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. All other games were played at campus sites.

The single-season FCS playoff attendance record is 285,746 in 2017.

Attendance figures announced at 2019 FCS playoff games:

First Round (28,787)

at Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6: 7,569

at Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44: 4,173

at Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3: 3,743

at Austin Peay 42, Furman 6: 3,559

Illinois State 24, at Southeast Missouri 6: 3,274

at Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27: 2,817

Kennesaw State 28, at Wofford 21: 1,992

at UAlbany 42, Central Connecticut State 14: 1,660

Second Round (75,859)

at Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28: 16,550

at North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 13: 15,690

at Montana State 47, UAlbany 21: 12,947

at James Madison 66, Monmouth 21: 10,881

at Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20: 5,422

Austin Peay 42, at Sacramento State 28: 5,140

Northern Iowa 13, at South Dakota State 10: 4,102

Illinois State 24, at Central Arkansas 14: 5,127

Quarterfinals (43,312)

at North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3: 14,132

at Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10: 14,017

at James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0: 8,741

at Weber State 17, Montana 10: 6,422

Semifinals (28,564)

at North Dakota State 42, Montana State 14: 18,077

at James Madison 30, Weber State 14: 10,487

Final (17,866)

North Dakota State 28, James Madison 20 at Frisco, Texas: 17.866