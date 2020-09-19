FCS nonconference schedule this fall

(Stats Perform) - Schedule and results of the 15 FCS college football programs that have announced nonconference games this fall (all 13 conferences postponed their league competition due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic):

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Campbell (0-2): 27-26 loss at Georgia Southern (Sept. 12), 43-21 loss at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 18), at Appalachian State (Sept. 26), at Wake Forest (Oct. 9)

North Alabama: at Liberty (Oct. 3), Jacksonville State (Oct. 17), at Southern Miss (Nov. 7), at BYU (Nov. 21)

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Missouri State (0-1): 48-0 loss at Oklahoma (Sept. 12), at Central Arkansas (Sept. 26), Central Arkansas (Oct. 17)

North Dakota State: Central Arkansas (Oct. 3)

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Austin Peay (0-3): 24-17 loss to Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29), 55-0 loss at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12), 55-20 loss at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)

Eastern Kentucky (0-2): 59-0 loss at Marshall (Sept. 5), 56-0 loss at West Virginia (Sept. 12), at The Citadel (Sept. 26), Houston Baptist (Oct. 3); at Troy (Oct. 17), Central Arkansas (Oct. 24), at Central Arkansas (Oct. 31), Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 7), Western Carolina (Nov. 21)

Jacksonville State: at Florida State (Oct. 3), Mercer (Oct. 10), at North Alabama (Oct. 17), at FIU (Oct. 23)

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Chattanooga: at Western Kentucky (Oct. 24)

The Citadel (0-1): 27-6 loss at USF (Sept. 12), at Clemson (Sept. 19), Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 26), at Army West Point (Oct. 10)

Mercer: at Jacksonville State (Oct. 10), at Army West Point (Oct. 24), Abilene Christian (Oct. 31)

Western Carolina: at Liberty (Nov. 14), at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 21)

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Abilene Christian: at UTEP (Sept. 19), at Army West Point (Oct. 3), West Texas A&M (Oct. 17), Stephen F. Austin in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24), at Mercer (Oct. 31), Angelo State (Nov. 7), Arizona Christian (Nov. 14), at Virginia (Nov. 21)

Central Arkansas (1-1): 24-17 win over Austin Peay in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29), 45-35 loss at UAB (Sept. 3), Missouri State (Sept. 26), at North Dakota State (Oct. 3), at Arkansas State (Oct. 10), at Missouri State (Oct. 17), at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 24), Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 31), at Louisiana-Lafayette (Nov. 21)

Houston Baptist (0-2): 57-31 loss at North Texas (Sept. 5), 35-33 loss at Texas Tech (Sept. 12), at Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26); at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 3)

Stephen F. Austin (0-1): 24-14 loss at UTEP (Sept. 5), at UTSA (Sept. 19), at SMU (Sept. 26), West Texas A&M (Oct. 3), Angelo State (Oct. 10), Abilene Christian in Arlington, Texas (Oct. 24), at Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 7)