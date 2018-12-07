FCS head coaching changes

(STATS) - FCS schools that have had a head coaching change since the start of the 2018 season (with date of change and new coach if applicable):

Austin Peay: Will Healy (Dec. 4)

Brown: Phil Estes (Nov. 19) - new coach James Perry (Dec. 3)

Bryant: James Perry (Dec. 5)

Charleston Southern: Mark Tucker (Dec. 7)

Eastern Illinois: Kim Dameron (Nov. 18)

Howard: Mike London (Nov. 18)

Jackson State: Tony Hughes (Oct. 28) - new coach John Hendrick (Nov. 28)

James Madison: Mike Houston (Dec. 2)

Lehigh: Andy Coen (Dec. 7)

McNeese: Lance Guidry (Nov. 20) - new coach Sterlin Gilbert (Dec. 5)

Morgan State: interim Ernest Jones (Nov. 20)

North Carolina Central: interim Granville Eastman (Nov. 24)

Northern Arizona: Jerome Souers (Nov. 19)

Sacramento State: Jody Sears (Nov. 26)

Stephen F. Austin: interim Jeff Byrd (Nov. 16) - new coach Colby Carthel (Dec. 2)

Texas Southern: Michael Haywood (Nov. 27) - new coach Clarence McKinney (Dec. 3)

William & Mary: Jimmye Laycock (Nov. 17) - new coach Mike London (Nov. 19)