FCS head coaching changes
(STATS) - FCS schools that have had a head coaching change since the start of the 2018 season (with date of change and new coach if applicable):
Austin Peay: Will Healy (Dec. 4)
Brown: Phil Estes (Nov. 19) - new coach James Perry (Dec. 3)
Bryant: James Perry (Dec. 5)
Charleston Southern: Mark Tucker (Dec. 7)
Eastern Illinois: Kim Dameron (Nov. 18)
Howard: Mike London (Nov. 18)
Jackson State: Tony Hughes (Oct. 28) - new coach John Hendrick (Nov. 28)
James Madison: Mike Houston (Dec. 2)
Lehigh: Andy Coen (Dec. 7)
McNeese: Lance Guidry (Nov. 20) - new coach Sterlin Gilbert (Dec. 5)
Morgan State: interim Ernest Jones (Nov. 20)
North Carolina Central: interim Granville Eastman (Nov. 24)
Northern Arizona: Jerome Souers (Nov. 19)
Sacramento State: Jody Sears (Nov. 26)
Stephen F. Austin: interim Jeff Byrd (Nov. 16) - new coach Colby Carthel (Dec. 2)
Texas Southern: Michael Haywood (Nov. 27) - new coach Clarence McKinney (Dec. 3)
William & Mary: Jimmye Laycock (Nov. 17) - new coach Mike London (Nov. 19)