FCS Game of the Week: Samford at Chattanooga

Week 4 Matchup: No. 17 Samford (1-2, 0-1 Southern) at Chattanooga (3-0, 0-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium (20,668) in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Broadcast: ESPN+

Series: Chattanooga leads 30-10-3 (last meeting: Chattanooga won 23-21 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Oct. 28, 2017)

The Skinny: This was not the expected storyline. Samford has little margin for error left in the competitive Southern Conference after falling 30-24 at home to Mercer last Saturday. Chattanooga has been a pleasant surprise with as many wins this season as it finished with last year in coach Tom Arth's disappointing, 3-8 debut. But go figure, one of the wins was against playoff-bound Samford (Victor Ulmo kicked a game-winning field goal with 19 seconds remaining).

If Samford is going to overcome its subpar start in the SoCon, it has the right player to lead the way in QB Devlin Hodges, who's passed for 11,397 yards and accounted for 99 touchdowns (89 passing, 10 rushing) in his career. WR Kelvin McKnight (30 receptions, 438 yards, 5 TDs) has scored in all three games. All-America DE Ahmad Hodges, who faces double-teams, is off to a sluggish start. In coach Chris Hatcher's four seasons, Samford is only 8-11 in road games.

Chattanooga is seeking only its second 4-0 start (joining 2016) since 1979. QB Nick Tiano (291 passing yards per game, 6 TDs) has been outstanding and WR Bryce Nunnelly (25 receptions, 546 yards, 3 TDs) nearly unstoppable. LB Marshall Cooper leads the conference in tackles per game (11.3) and DE Isaiah Mack had 16 tackles against The Citadel. The Mocs have struggled for sacks (two) and Samford doesn't allow them (one), so Hodges shouldn't be under duress.

Prediction: All three Chattanooga opponents are winless, but against quality schedules, so the Mocs appear legitimate. But Samford is a desperate team considering its FCS playoff resume doesn't have a Division I win to date. Samford, 27-24.