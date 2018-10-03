FCS Game of the Week: Elon at James Madison

(STATS)

Week 6 Matchup: No. 10 Elon (3-1, 1-0 CAA) at No. 2 James Madison (4-1, 2-0)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. ET at Bridgeforth Stadium (24,877) in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Broadcast: MASN, SNY

Series: James Madison leads 6-0 (last meeting: JMU won at Elon 31-3 on Nov. 18, 2017)

The Skinny: In replacing key graduation losses, James Madison hasn't slowed down this season. The Dukes have pushed their CAA winning streak to a conference-record 20 games, and they've won 19 straight at home - the current high in the FCS. Elon is the Dukes' first ranked FCS opponent this season. Over the last four seasons, last year's game was the closest as the Dukes have won by an average of 40 points.

Elon has an experienced offensive line and leads the CAA in rushing yards per game (221.5), led by Malcolm Summers' 101.5 yards per game. It's helped to the Phoenix to average 33 minutes, 46 seconds in time of possession. QB Davis Cheek, last year's CAA offensive rookie of the year, only has three touchdown passes, and just one to a wide receiver. The defense has excellent balance, including De Marcus Willoughby coming off conference defense player of the week honors against New Hampshire. Opponents have converted 47 percent of their third downs, which doesn't match well with JMU's offense ranking second in the FCS in converting 52 percent of its third down chances.

JMU is coming off its largest road win in program history, 63-10 at Richmond. CB Jimmy Moreland has an interception in four straight games and returned one for a touchdown in the last three. Overall, the Dukes are plus-eight in turnovers, and they're an incredible plus-47 in coach Mike Houston's 2½ seasons. While the offense thinks run first with RB Marcus Marshall and Co., transfer QB Ben DiNucci has quickly jelled with WR Riley Stapleton (31 receptions, 343 yards, 4 TDs). The special teams have been nothing short of sensational, including two returns for scores and punter Harry O'Kelly's excellent placement.

"It's going to be every single week, you have to put 100 percent of your focus on just that team right in front of you to even have a chance to win (in the CAA)," Houston said. "This is going to be a great matchup."

Prediction: To pull an upset, Elon surely has to solve James Madison's excellent run defense and avoid turnovers because the Dukes are outstanding at putting away opponents. James Madison, 28-17.