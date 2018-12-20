FCS finalists NDSU, Eastern Washington announce early signees

(STATS) - FCS finalists North Dakota State and Eastern Washington announced their early commitments on Wednesday as high school seniors across the country signed national letters of intent with college programs.

The three-day December period is in its second year and comes in advance of the traditional signing period, which annually runs from the first Wednesday of February to April 1. As in past years, junior college players also began to sign with four-year programs, with that period running through Jan. 15.

Missouri Valley Football Conference champ North Dakota State, which will seek a second straight and record seventh title on Jan. 5, announced 25 newcomers, including four recruited walk-ons, as part of new coach Matt Entz's first signing class. The group drew from eight states and had one transfer, quarterback Zeb Noland from Iowa State.

Noland will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after starting five games in two seasons with the Cyclones. He passed for 360 yards and two touchdowns in a Sept. 15 loss to Oklahoma.

Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best announced the signing of nine players. The group included quarterback Trey Turner out of California, where the Big Sky power has gone this decade for such signal callers Vernon Adams Jr. and Eric Barriere.