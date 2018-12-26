FCS finalists back from holiday break

(STATS) - Considering what's at stake, FCS national finalists Eastern Washington and North Dakota State are anxious to get back to work.

After a short break for the holidays, both top-seeded NDSU (14-0) and third-seeded EWU (12-2) will return to their respective campuses on Wednesday, resume practice on Thursday and continue their preparations for the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game Jan. 5 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Much of their game plans will be installed in the next week before the teams travel to Frisco midway through next week.

NDSU, the Missouri Valley Football Conference champ, will try to win a second straight and record seventh FCS title in an eight-year span. Eastern Washington, from the Big Sky Conference, was the national champion in 2010 - the first year the title game was moved to Frisco.

NDSU has a 2-1 lead in the all-time series. Eastern Washington won the first meeting in the 2010 quarterfinals before the Bison won regular-season games in 2016 and '17.