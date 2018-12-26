FCS Championship year-by-year results
(STATS) - Year-by-year results of the NCAA Division I FCS championship game:
2017: North Dakota State (coach Chris Klieman) 17, James Madison 13 - site: Frisco, Texas
2016: James Madison (Mike Houston) 28, Youngstown State 14 - Frisco, Texas
2015: North Dakota State (Chris Klieman) 37, Jacksonville State 10 - Frisco, Texas
2014: North Dakota State (Chris Klieman) 29, Illinois State 27 - Frisco, Texas
2013: North Dakota State (Craig Bohl) 35, Towson 7 - Frisco, Texas
2012: North Dakota State (Craig Bohl) 39, Sam Houston State 13 - Frisco, Texas
2011: North Dakota State (Craig Bohl) 17, Sam Houston State 6 - Frisco, Texas
2010: Eastern Washington (Beau Baldwin) 20, Delaware 19 - Frisco, Texas
2009: Villanova (Andy Talley) 23, Montana 21 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2008: Richmond (Mike London) 24, Montana 7 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2007: Appalachian State (Jerry Moore) 49, Delaware 21 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2006: Appalachian State (Jerry Moore) 28, Massachusetts 17 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2005: Appalachian State (Jerry Moore) 21, Northern Iowa 16 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2004: James Madison (Mickey Matthews) 31, Montana 21 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2003: Delaware (K.C. Keeler) 40, Colgate 0 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2002: Western Kentucky (Jack Harbaugh) 34, McNeese State 14 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2001: Montana (Joe Glenn) 13, Furman 6 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
2000: Georgia Southern (Paul Johnson) 27, Montana 25 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
1999: Georgia Southern (Paul Johnson) 59, Youngstown State 24 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
1998: Massachusetts (Mark Whipple) 55, Georgia Southern 43 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
1997: Youngstown State (Jim Tressel) 10, McNeese State 9 - Chattanooga, Tenn.
1996: Marshall (Bob Pruett) 49, Montana 29 - Huntington, W.Va.
1995: Montana (Don Read) 22, Marshall 20 - Huntington, W.Va.
1994: Youngstown State (Jim Tressel) 28, Boise State 14 - Huntington, W.Va.
1993: Youngstown State (Jim Tressel) 17, Marshall 5 - Huntington, W.Va.
1992: Marshall (Jim Donnan) 31, Youngstown State 28 - Huntington, W.Va.
1991: Youngstown State (Jim Tressel) 25, Marshall 17 - Statesboro, Ga.
1990: Georgia Southern (Tim Stowers) 36, Nevada 13 - Statesboro, Ga.
1989: Georgia Southern (Erk Russell) 37, Stephen F. Austin 34 - Statesboro, Ga.
1988: Furman (Jimmy Satterfield) 17, Georgia Southern 12 - Pocatello, Idaho
1987: Northeast Louisiana (Pat Collins) 43, Marshall 42 - Pocatello, Idaho
1986: Georgia Southern (Erk Russell) 48, Arkansas State 21 - Tacoma, Wash.
1985: Georgia Southern (Erk Russell) 44, Furman 42 - Tacoma, Wash.
1984: Montana State (Dave Arnold) 19, Louisiana Tech 6 - Charleston, S.C.
1983: Southern Illinois (Rey Dempsey) 43, Western Carolina 7 - Charleston, S.C.
1982: Eastern Kentucky (Roy Kidd) 17, Delaware 14 - Wichita Falls, Texas
1981: Idaho State (Dave Kragthorpe) 34, Eastern Kentucky 23 - Wichita Falls, Texas
1980: Boise State (Jim Criner) 31, Eastern Kentucky 29 - Sacramento, Calif.
1979: Eastern Kentucky (Roy Kidd) 30, Lehigh 7 - Orlando, Fla.
1978: Florida A&M (Rudy Hubbard) 35, Massachusetts 28 - Wichita Falls, Texas