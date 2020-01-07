FCS Championship: James Madison a small favorite over NDSU

(STATS) - Two-time defending champion North Dakota State is on an FCS-record 36-game winning streak, but it's a small underdog to James Madison heading into Saturday's national championship game, according to several U.S. sportsbooks.

DraftKings has James Madison as a 1½-point favorite with the game's over-under line at 51½ points. 5Dimes has James Madison as a 1-point favorite with an over-under line of 50½ points.

North Dakota State (15-0), a seven-time national champ out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and James Madison (14-1), a two-time champ from CAA Football, have been ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, since the preseason. James Madison's only loss was to an FBS opponent, West Virginia.

North Dakota State has won two of the three all-time meetings, 26-14 in the second round of the 2011 playoffs and 17-13 in the 2017 national title game, while James Madison won 27-17 in the 2016 semifinals - the Bison's only playoff loss since 2011.