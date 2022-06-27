FCB Takes Titanium Lion for 3rd Consecutive Year — A First in Cannes History

FCB
·4 min read
FCB
FCB

FCB named 2022 North America Network of the Year and #2 Network Overall

CANNES, France, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, FCB became the first in Cannes Lions history to win the coveted Titanium Lion three years in a row. The prestigious honor, awarded to FCB Inferno for Virgin Group’s “Dyslexic Thinking,” brought the FCB network count to a total of 70 Lions, which included 1 Titanium, 3 Grand Prix, 12 Gold, 26 Silver and 28 Bronze Lions. Early in the week, FCB Health was named Healthcare Network of the Year and AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, was named Healthcare Agency of the Year. On the festival’s final day, FCB was honored as the #2 Network overall in 2022 and the North America Network of the Year for the fourth straight year, and FCB Toronto won Agency of the Year – Strategy, globally.

“FCB’s performance at this year’s festival is a testament to the power of generosity. This generous spirit can be found in our clients, our partners and our people. Together, we all win,” said Susan Credle, FCB Global Chair & Global Chief Creative Officer. “The sustained success of the FCB network is only possible because of our collective commitment to Timeless & Timely creative ideas that drive business today while building brand equity for the future. It’s nice to see that commitment rewarded by our industry.”

The Titanium winner, “Dyslexic Thinking” from FCB Inferno for Virgin Group, in collaboration with LinkedIn and Made By Dyslexia, was awarded for the dedicated effort to making “Dyslexic Thinking” recognized as a celebrated term and valuable skill set. The idea got “Dyslexic Thinking” added as a skill on LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, offering its 810+ million members globally the option to add “Dyslexic Thinking” to their profile, with Dictionary.com also adding “Dyslexic Thinking” as an official term, noting its “strengths in creative, problem-solving and communication skills.”

Danilo Boer, FCB Global Creative Partner, said: “Working with Virgin, LinkedIn and Made By Dyslexia on ‘Dyslexic Thinking’ was truly inspiring. This idea not only fundamentally changed the perception of the word ‘dyslexia’ and created an entirely new term in the dictionary, but it started a seismic shift in making neurodiversity an asset that companies around the world need now more than ever.”

Additional highlights from the 2022 festival include:

  • FCB Lisbon won Portugal’s first-ever Grand Prix (Design) for “Portuguese (Re)Constitution” for Penguin Books (Penguin Random House) — 30 years after CEO and Creative Director Edson Athayde brought a Gold Lion to the country for the first time.

  • FCB Chicago, FCB New York and FCB Brasil collected 9 Lions across 4 campaigns for AB InBev, named 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year, including FCB New York’s “McEnroe vs. McEnroe,” FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Michelob ULTRA Courtside,” FCB New York/FCB Brasil’s “Mike’s in a Beer World” and FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change,” which garnered the 2022 Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix, adding to the campaign’s 2021 Grand Prix (PR) and Titanium Lion accolades.

  • FCB Canada collected Gold Lions in Creative Strategy and Creative Effectiveness for their work with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society and ultimately earned the title of Global Agency of the Year – Strategy.

  • FCB Chicago and FCB India collaborated to earn 14 Lions, including 2 Gold Lions in the Media and Social/Influencer categories for “Chatpat” on behalf of SOS Children’s Villages India, and 1 Gold Lion in Direct for “The Nominate Me Selfie” on behalf of Political Shakti & The Times of India.

“Now more than ever, brands need to use creativity to drive exponential growth,” said Tyler Turnbull, FCB Global Chief Executive Officer. “Congratulations to everyone who helped our clients grow, thrive and be recognized as some of the most innovative in the world.”

In 2020/2021, Cannes Lions named FCB its Network of the Year for the first time in the network’s nearly 150-year-history. Since that milestone, FCB was featured on the 2022 Ad Age A-List and the 2022 Fast Company Most Innovative list and was named the #1 Global Network on The Good Report.

About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named 2022 Ad Age A-List, 2022 Fast Company Most Innovative, Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Global Creative Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Titus Wouda Kuipers +1 201-463-2858 titus.woudakuipers@fcb.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Brown wins 10th national title; Newman proves she's back in form with pole vault win

    LANGLEY, B.C., — Aaron Brown grinned and flashed 10 fingers for the camera on Sunday, reflecting the number of Canadian titles the veteran sprinter now owns. But the victories mean more these days. And the reason was sitting in the front row at McLeod Athletic Park this weekend — his son Kingsley, dressed in a tiny T-shirt that read: "Team Brown." Brown, a 30-year-old from Toronto, won the 200 metres at the Canadian track and field championships on Sunday in a season's best 20.03, less than 24 h

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Ravens linebacker Ferguson dies at age 26

    Jaylon Ferguson, who set an FBS record for career sacks while at Louisiana Tech and then played the past three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 26. Police said Wednesday the cause of death was still to be determined. “On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death,” Baltimore police said. “Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Fer

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's