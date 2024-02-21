FC Porto vs Arsenal: Diogo Costa confident of exploiting 'weaknesses' in Champions League tie

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is confident his side can exploit “weaknesses” in the Arsenal team ahead of their Champions League meeting on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the continent’s elite club competition for the first time since 2010, when they coincidentally defeated the Portuguese giants.

Mikel Arteta’s side largely sailed through the group stage but head into the game at Estadio do Dragao dealing with injury concerns.

They remain without Thomas Partey despite his recent return to training, while all of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the game.

Still, Arsenal are in scintillating form having scored at least three goals in four of their last five Premier League games.

Costa, however, is confident the Portuguese side have more than enough to pull off what would be a surprising result in the last-16.

“We are prepared for everything Arsenal can do, both offensively and defensively,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Everyone has their weaknesses, they haven’t faced FC Porto yet and they will certainly have their difficulties.

“It’s a very offensive team with some weaknesses that we will exploit to the fullest and we will do everything we can to come out with the victory.

“They have weaknesses, of course I won’t say what they are, but I guarantee that we will do our best to win. If they are favourites they have to demonstrate it.”

Porto sit third in the Primeira Liga, seven points behind leaders Benfica.