FC Dallas ties Impact on Pepi's stoppage time goal

FRISCO, Texas — Ricardo Pepi scored a stoppage-time goal to help FC Dallas tie the Montreal Impact 2-2 Saturday.

Maximiliano Urruti gave Montreal (1-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute with a shot 8 yards out from the centre of the box, assisted by Orji Okwonkwo. Urruti put Montreal ahead 2-0 in the 68th minute on a shot 12 yards away.

"We played much better in the second half. We had more space, and this is why we scored," Urruti said. "We need to stay together and focus on the game. I am really happy to have scored. I didn't celebrate to show respect to the fans. Now we need to stay focused on the next game."

Zdenek Ondrasek scored for Dallas (1-0-1) in the 83rd minute on a header, assisted by Reggie Cannon. Pepi tied it for Dallas in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time with a shot 11 yards out from the centre of the box, assisted by Ondrasek.

Clement Diop had three saves for Montreal.

"It's a very good point, especially after what happened in the first half," said Impact head coach Thierry Henry. "We weren't in the game and we didn't respect what we had to do on the ball and off it. The 25 first minutes of the second half were a lot better.

"In the second half we started to respect our positioning when in possession, and we were able to hurt them. It's frustrating because we were leading 2-0, but at the end it's a very good point."

Dallas visits New York City next Saturday and the Impact visit Minnesota United on March 21.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press