FC Dallas-Sounders Preview

While the Seattle Sounders' recent play has certainly helped their playoff position in the Western Conference, a lopsided defeat over the weekend might prove costly to FC Dallas.

The Sounders eye a fourth win in five games Wednesday night when they try to continue their home dominance over Dallas.

Seattle (14-9-7) might be playing its best soccer of the season when it matters most. The Sounders are 3-1-0 since an 0-2-2 stretch from Aug. 4-17, and they moved into second place in the West after Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Red Bulls.

Nicolas Lodeiro (seven goals) scored on each side of halftime and added an assist and international returnee Jordan Morris had a goal with an assist for the Sounders, who blew an early 2-0 lead but eventually benefited from a New York own goal in the 83rd minute to go up 3-2. Morris has recorded a goal in back-to-back MLS games, and he has three assists over his last three contests.

Though Seattle bounced back from a 2-0 loss at Colorado in its previous contest, there was also a bit of good fortune that surfaced during a game that the home side lost control of at one point.

"We got three points, so the end result was good," keeper Stefan Frei told the Sounders' official website. "It was a bit frustrating with the way we made it difficult for ourselves. We need to be a bit better, I think, in maintaining possession."

The Sounders quickly get the chance to improve on that against Dallas (12-11-7), which slipped just below the playoff line in the West following Saturday's embarrassing 4-0 loss at Chicago. FCD had won two in a row and totaled 11 goals while going unbeaten in three straight before conceding all four Fire goals in the first 39 minutes.

"We're very disappointed," coach Luchi Gonzalez told Dallas' official website. "No excuses. We have to be better. I have to say sorry to our fans."

Considering what that defeat did to Dallas' standing in the West, the club must quickly find a way to leave the setback in the past and move on toward achieving better results.

"We have to accept it, we have to own it," Gonzalez added. "But, if there's something I know about this group is they respond. And, we've got a quick turnover with Seattle. What better opportunity to go there and top channel everything we're learning here and the hurt, into bounce back in the next opportunity."

That might not be easy, considering Dallas has been blanked three times during its current 0-3-1 road stretch. It's also been outscored 31-6 during an 0-10-1 road rut against the Sounders since winning there in May 2011. However, FCD has a chance to do the regular-season double over Seattle after it benefited from a pair of first-half own goals to win 2-1 at home in the reverse fixture on June 1.

Dallas forward Zdenek Ondrasek had totaled all four of his 2019 league goals in the previous three games before Saturday's defeat.