FC Dallas pulls out of MLS is Back Tournament in Florida die to COVID-19

FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament after 10 players and one member of the club's technical staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Soccer said each of the positive tests occurred upon the club's arrival in Florida or within a few days after.

"Given the impact of the number of positive tests on the club's ability to train and play competitive matches, we have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

"The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority."

The tournament, now down to 25 teams, starts Wednesday at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area.

The league said of the 557 players currently in Orlando, 13 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Aside from the 10 from Dallas, two from Nashville and one from Columbus also tested positive.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps left Monday for the World Cup-style tournament. The Montreal Impact arrived last Thursday.

The Whitecaps were originally slated to open against Dallas on Thursday. But the game was pushed back after six members of the Dallas contingent tested positive in Florida and Vancouver had to delay its scheduled departure last Wednesday due to a pair of inconclusive test results. That prompted more testing in Vancouver, which subsequently came back negative.

The Whitecaps will now open July 15 against San Jose.

Toronto was scheduled to take off last Friday but pushed its departure to Saturday, citing the need for more time to complete pre-travel coronavirus testing. The club had to postpone again after a member of its travelling party reported "experiencing symptoms," requiring another round of testing.

The Colorado Rapids, originally due to leave Sunday, delayed their departure to Tuesday after a pair of "presumptive positive" COVID-19 results in its travelling party.

The tournament wraps up Aug. 11.

The Impact play the New England Revolution on Thursday. Toronto is slated to open Friday against D.C. United.

MLS has been on hiatus since March 12 when the global pandemic halted play two weeks into the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press