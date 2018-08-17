FC Dallas looks to regain home edge vs. Minnesota

Two teams nearly at opposite ends of the Western Conference table in MLS play, yet both with similar senses of urgency, square off Saturday when Minnesota United travels to FC Dallas.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas (12-5-6, 42 points) sits on top of the standings, but has lost two straight matches and holds only a three-point advantage over second place Sporting Kansas City.

Minnesota (9-13-2, 29 points), sits ninth, six points away from a possible playoff berth.

With the playoffs drawing closer, both teams need wins.

Dallas, which lost to last-place San Jose 3-1 on Aug. 4 in their last home game, still sits a stellar 7-1-4 at home this year, the best mark in the West.

That doesn't bode well for Minnesota, which is 1-9-1 on the road this year -- the worst mark in the league. Then again, San Jose had only one road win this year when the Earthquakes rolled into Dallas.

"It is never easy this time of year when you go to Dallas," Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said. "It is going to be a real tough one, but as San Jose proved, if you have a little bit of luck on the road and you take your opportunities when they come who knows what can happen?"

"They are in a battle to get a good spot," said Dallas coach Oscar Pareja of Minnesota. "Like us, they need the three points."

Roland Lamah leads Dallas with eight goals this year, with Maximiliano Urruti adding six goals. Darwin Quintero has found the back of the net 10 times this year for Minnesota

Francisco Calvo and Collen Warner of Minnesota will miss the game with disciplinary suspensions from the league, as will Reto Ziegler for Dallas.

--Field Level Media