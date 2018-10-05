FC Dallas looks to extend West lead versus hapless Orlando City SC

FC Dallas is the first Western Conference team to clinch a spot in the MLS playoffs but will be looking to assure itself an even better position in the postseason parade when it hosts hapless Orlando City SC on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in the north Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas.

FC Dallas, the top team in the West, is looking to hold off charges from Sporting Kansas City, which is two points in arrears, and LAFC (four points back). It can ill-afford to allow a home match against the Lions and the three points that would come with a win slip away.

The Huntsmen (15-6-9, 54 points in 30 matches) extended their unbeaten streak to four games with a 0-0 draw against Portland last Saturday and guaranteed itself a spot in the playoffs. An FC Dallas win on Saturday, coupled with a loss or a tie by Portland at Real Salt Lake, would guarantee the Huntsmen a top-four spot in the West come into the knockout round at the end of this month.

"The players have done a terrific job so far," FC Dallas coach Oscar Pareja said. "It's not easy to qualify, especially in this league where every team is very competitive, and differences are very tight. It's well deserved for the club that we're back in the playoffs after a very tough year."

The Huntsmen will be without forward Cristian Colman for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a training session on Tuesday. Colman appeared in 17 matches across all competitions for FCD this season, scoring three goals.

Orlando City (7-18-4, 25 points in 29 matches) returns to league play after a bye week and following a scoreless draw at home against Houston on Sept. 22 in its most recent match.

Even though the Lions couldn't find the back of the net for the third straight match, coach James O'Connor said there were positives to take from the game.

"The positive thing is the clean sheet," James O'Connor said after the match against the Dynamo. "The final third of the match the movement in the midfield was good -- we created some openings."

"For us, obviously, we're desperate to play games, and we felt as if we were a little unlucky not to win the game against Houston. In the meantime, we've been able to work on a couple of things."

The Lions have not been happy with their results this season but have played better at times under O'Connor, who took over Orlando City at the end of June.

"Expectations are really important and behaviors, again, are really important," O'Connor told mlsoccer.com. "So, coming in midway through the season, from what our expected behavior would be to what has been has been a very interesting dynamic to work through."

FC Dallas owns a 2-0 edge on the Lions, with one draw, in three matches and has never allowed a goal to Orlando City. The last time the two teams played, on July 4, 2016, the Huntsmen rolled to a 4-0 victory.